The Blossom Hotel Houston Debuts Mother’s Day Package

In honor of Mother’s Day, Blossom Hotel Houston, a luxury property in Houston offering guests an immersive experience deeply rooted in Bayou City, is pleased to debut a special room package to help pamper moms with a well-deserved, ultra-luxe getaway. Available to book now through Sunday, May 8, 2022, the Mother’s Day package includes a weekend stay over May 6 – May 8, 2022, with champagne upon arrival, gourmet chocolates, an indulgent breakfast in bed paired with a refreshing mimosa flight, and a 2:00 p.m. late checkout time, so mom can savor every last minute of her luxurious retreat.

“Blossom Hotel Houston is thrilled to celebrate moms and ensure this Mother’s Day feels extra special,” said Randy Nameth, Director of Operations of Blossom Hotel Houston.

“We hope this package spoils all the incredible moms we know and love and helps them create lasting memories with their loved ones.”

The 16-story hotel in the Space City features 267 non-smoking guestrooms with views of the city and are all equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, top-of-the-line Samsung Smart TVs, Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffeemakers, Digital Newspapers with PressReader® and marble bathrooms with rain showerheads and exclusive Aqua Di Parma™ amenities. Guests can also indulge in a stunning rooftop swimming pool with panoramic views of the surrounding Houston cityscape, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a lobby lounge and event venues. Conceived by Rongyi Creative Company, Blossom Hotel Houston integrates lunar-inspired elements into its design and curated artwork collections, creating a tranquil setting where guests can find respite from the fast-paced city life within an immersive environment.

About Blossom Hotel Houston

Blossom Hotel Houston offers an innovative international experience rooted deeply in Space City. The hotel puts guests just steps away from the largest medical center in the world and Houston’s top-notch businesses and entertainment venues, and as the closest luxury hotel to NRG Stadium, it is also minutes away from popular Houston attractions. Whether traveling for medical needs, business or pleasure, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston, which is also reflected in the hotel’s chic nods to the city’s aerospace roots, while taking advantage of the hotel’s retail shopping, two chef-focused restaurants, unmatched amenities and services, luxury guestrooms and a plethora of event and meeting spaces. For more information, please visit BlossomHouston.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.