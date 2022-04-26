Belgian Pride returns to Brussels this year

On 21 May, after a two-year absence, Belgian Pride will once again be putting the LGBTI+ community in the spotlight and decorating the streets of Brussels in the colors of the rainbow. This year’s theme will be “OPEN”. A call for more inclusiveness, respect and equality for LGBTI+ people. Therefore, the watchword is openness to others, respect and consent, as well as culture and celebration! We look forward to greeting you at 1pm at the Mont des Arts/Kunstberg.

Brussels opens the European Pride season. The organizers expect no fewer than 100,000 people marching to defend their rights and celebrate diversity in the streets of Brussels. This year, Belgian Pride is prouder than ever to be wearing the colors of the rainbow. The festival is open to all. An “open”, safe and inclusive place. Notions supported by an awareness and communication campaign. The cultural sector will also be joining the event with LGBTI+ artists and projects in collaboration with Belgian Pride.

The traditional Pride Kick-Off on Thursday 5 May 2022 will mark the start of the festivities. The procession will make its way through the streets of Brussels. It will hail the Manneken-Pis, which will be dressed in a costume designed especially for the occasion. During the two weeks leading up to Pride, many buildings across the Brussels-Capital Region will be illuminated and decorated in LGBTI+ colors around the RainbowCity.Brussels project.

The Rainbow Village and its LGBTI+ establishments in the Saint-Jacques district, in the heart of the capital, will again be partnering the events this year to ensure that city center streets are filled with life throughout the weekend. On Saturday 21 May, the Pride Parade will occupy the city center’s streets and the Pride Village will welcome associations. LGBTI+ artists will take over the stage at the Mont des Arts. Hundreds of partners, associations and artists will work together to ensure it is an unforgettable day.

Belgian Pride is an opportunity to celebrate diversity but also to defend and demand LGBTI+ rights, all with a view to making society more inclusive and equal. Beyond its festive dimension, Pride is more than ever an opportunity to promote the rights and demands of the community and initiate policy ideas.