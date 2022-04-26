Taco Bell Introduces New Brunch in Drag

Taco Bell is rolling out the purple carpet for a new immersive fan experience: Drag Brunch. Starting in May, fans across the United States will be able to participate in “Taco Bell Drag Brunch,” a one-of-a-kind experience coming to Taco Bell Cantinas in select cities.

Each show will be hosted by the fabulous drag performer and taco extraordinaire, Kay Sedia, and feature performances from local queens and kings that will transform any morning from Mild to Fire! Fans who attend the event will be immersed in an environment featuring captivating visual backdrops, craveable breakfast menu items, thrilling lip syncs and extraordinary high kicks and dips.

As a brand that brings people together, the Taco Bell Drag Brunch experience is rooted in celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and creating safe and welcoming spaces for all. To further its mission to break down barriers to education, the Taco Bell Foundation is supporting the It Gets Better Project with a grant to expand workforce readiness resources for LGBTQIA+ youth around the globe. Each Drag Brunch will have dedicated time spotlighting the It Gets Better Project and provide attendees with information on how they can get involved.

“We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and are thrilled to provide a unique experience that spotlights and celebrates the wonderful artform of drag and its influence in culture with their chosen families,” said Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell. “Taco Bell Drag Brunch was concepted by Live Más Pride, Taco Bell’s LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group, which has played a major role in driving awareness of and meaningfully supporting LGBTQIA+ communities both within Taco Bell and the communities we serve and operate in.”

The Live Más Pride Employee Resource Group started at Taco Bell Corp. in 2020 and is made up of over 100 members across the brand with a mission of making an impact by creating opportunities and engagements that elevate the voices, stories and experiences of its community both internally and externally. The Taco Bell Drag Brunch experience, which helps foster positive environments for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, was a natural extension of Live Más Pride’s mission.

The Taco Bell Drag Brunch tour will kick off on Sunday, May 1 at the Taco Bell Flagship Cantina in Las Vegas and will then move on to four additional cities. Reservations for the brunches will be available exclusively through OpenTable for ages 18 and up, with Taco Bell “Fire Tier” Rewards members gaining early access on April 26, before the general public depending on remaining availability. “Fire Tier” Rewards members are the brand’s most loyal member base and this is one of the many exclusive opportunities that these members have received–including gaining early access for the beloved Mexican Pizza two days before it’s available for everyone.

The tour schedule will be as follows:

Taco Bell Drag Brunch Tour Dates:

• Las Vegas Cantina: Sunday, May 1

• Chicago, Wrigleyville Cantina: Sunday, May 22

• Nashville Cantina: Sunday, May 29

• New York, Times Square Cantina: Sunday, June 12

• Fort Lauderdale Cantina: Sunday, June 26

“What started nearly twelve years ago as an effort to provide hope and encouragement to young LGBTQ+ people has become a global movement to uplift and empower queer youth before they’re in crisis,” said Brian Wenke, Executive Director of the It Gets Better Project. “We are beyond excited to partner with Taco Bell and the Taco Bell Foundation to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through the Drag Brunch experience and to collaborate on programming designed to engage LGBTQ+ youth around their career aspirations and future potential.”