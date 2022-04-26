New Investigational Drug for Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

Priothera Ltd. today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided clearance to proceed with the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to begin its pivotal Phase 2b/3 study of mocravimod (named MO-TRANS).

Priothera will initiate the MO-TRANS global Phase 2b/3 study in Europe, US and Japan, assessing the efficacy and safety of mocravimod as an adjunctive and maintenance therapy in adult Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients undergoing allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). The MO-TRANS study is expected to start in the second half of 2022 and preliminary data from this study are expected by the end of 2024.

Allogenic stem cell transplantation is the only potentially curative approach for AML patients, however current treatment options are still associated with a high number of side effects, and high mortality rates.

Florent Gros, Co-Founder and CEO of Priothera, commented “The FDA IND clearance to initiate the MO-TRANS study assessing mocravimod in AML patients undergoing allogeneic HSCT is another major milestone for Priothera. We are on track to initiate this pivotal Phase 2b/3 clinical trial and are looking forward to working alongside a large team of enthusiastic investigators across the US, Europe and Asia, who share our goal of bringing mocravimod to patients as an adjunctive and maintenance treatment for AML and potentially other hematologic malignancies.”