First Fixed-Dose Combination Drug Launched for Type 2 Diabetes

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited has launched a novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) of a widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor), Teneligliptin, with Pioglitazone. This is the only available DPP4 and Glitazone combination brand in India for adults with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes. Glenmark has launched this FDC under the brand name Zita Plus Pio, which contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) + Pioglitazone (15 mg), to be taken once a day.

Commenting on the development, Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations – Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “Diabetes is a key area of focus for Glenmark; a pioneer in providing access to the latest treatment options to diabetic patients in India. We are delighted to introduce this novel Zita Plus Pio, which is the first of its kind in India; offering a world-class and affordable treatment option to adult diabetic patients.”

Glenmark is the first company in India to market the innovative FDC of Teneligliptin + Pioglitazone, which is approved by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India). This fixed dose combination will be useful for patients who require treatment with Teneliglitptin and Pioglitazone (as separate drugs) to improve glycemic control reducing Insulin Resistance.

Type 2 diabetics typically face issues of β cell dysfunction and insulin resistance. Glenmark’s FDC of Teneligliptin + Pioglitazone has the efficacy to tackle these two most important pathophysiologies which makes the FDC more effective in managing uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes. The combination of Teneligliptin + Pioglitazone will provide a synergistic approach wherein Teneligliptin will optimally improve β cell sensitivity, and Pioglitazone will effectively reduce insulin resistance.

Glenmark’s contribution to diabetes treatment

In 2015, Glenmark revolutionized the diabetes market by launching its DPP4 inhibitor – Teneligliptin in India, followed by an FDC of Teneligliptin + Metformin. Glenmark has a strong legacy of more than four decades of progress and innovation. In continuation towards its first time in India legacy, it has launched FDC of Teneligliptin + Remogliflozin in 2021.

India is known to be the diabetes capital of the world. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is around 74 million adults, which is expected to increase to 125 million (nearly 70% increase) by 2045[i]. Out of these, 77% of patients have uncontrolled diabetes.