Hawaiian Airlines dispatchers ratify new 5-year contract

Hawaiian Airlines dispatchers, represented by the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 592, have ratified a 5-year contract providing significant wage increases and other work benefits, the company announced today.

“Our dispatchers continue to play an essential role behind our success navigating operational challenges posed by the pandemic while helping us maintain our schedule reliability and industry-leading punctuality,” said Jon Snook, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hawaiian Airlines.

“We are pleased to ratify an agreement that recognizes their many contributions to our company as we restore more of our services and move toward a full recovery.”

The Transport Workers Union represents more than 65,000 U.S. aviation workers, including 55 at Hawaiian Airlines.

