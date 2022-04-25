Tourism Seychelles Hosts First Physical Workshop in Madrid and Valencia

After months of focus on virtual events and webinars, Tourism Seychelles hosted their first physical workshop in the cities of Madrid and Valencia in March 2022.

The event was a collaborative initiative with Tourmundial Tour Operator involving other partners namely, Constance Hotels & Resorts, Anantara and Turkish airlines who organized a dinner in Madrid and a lunch in Valencia for business partners.

Present on behalf of Tourism Seychelles’ team in both cities was Mrs. Monica González Llinás, the representative for Spain and Portugal.

The workshop served as a platform to increase travel agents’ confidence in selling the destination by enhancing their knowledge of Seychelles and updating attendees on the current travel situation.

During the event Constance Hotel & Resorts and Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spa allowed participants to experience Seychelles as they offered several stays at their properties through raffles.

To increase the visibility of the destination in Spain, the Tourism Seychelles team will also attend another roadshow on May 5, 2022, in collaboration with Constance Hotels, Anantara, Turkish Airlines and Icarion Tour Operator.

Seychelles has reviewed its entry requirements to make travelling as stress-free as possible, whilst keeping the safety of visitors at heart.