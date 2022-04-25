New London and Bodrum flights from Almaty on Air Astana

Air Astana will launch flights to London from Almaty, with a stopover at Aktau in western Kazakhstan, on 12th May 2022. The service will be operated by Airbus A321LR aircraft on Thursdays and Saturdays. A convenient connecting domestic flight from Nur-Sultan will allow passengers from Kazakhstan’s capital to join the flight to London from Aktau.

Flight KC901 will depart Almaty at 10.45 and arrive in Aktau at 13.05, with onward flight from Aktau to London departing at 14.05 and arriving in London at 16.05. Return flight from London will depart at 18.05 and arrive in Aktau at 04.10 next day with departure from Aktau at 05.10 and arrival in Almaty at 09.00. All times are local.

PCR tests and vaccinations passports are not mandatory for entering the UK.

In addition, Air Astana will launch flights from Almaty to Bodrum in the southwestern Turkey on 27th May. Services will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays using Airbus A321 aircraft.

Flight KC659 will depart Almaty at 08:30 and arrive in Bodrum at 11:50. The return flight will depart from Bodrum at 13.45 and arrive in Almaty at 22.05. All times are local.

Unvaccinated passengers over 12 years old need to have a negative PCR test certificate issued 72 hours before departure or have an express antigen test taken 48 hours before departure.

Air Astana is an airline group based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. It operates scheduled international and domestic services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport. It is a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fundSamruk-Kazyna (51%), and BAE Systems PLC (49%).

Air Astana was incorporated in October 2001 and started commercial flights on 15 May 2002.

Air Astana is one of a small number of airlines which has required neither government subsidy nor shareholder financial support to overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, thus preserving its central corporate principle of financial, managerial and operational independence.