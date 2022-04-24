Hyatt Continues to Shut Down in Russia

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels and Resorts was the first western chain hotel to shut down an existing contract for a hotel property in Russia. This happened on March 25, 2022, with the shutdown of the Hyatt Regency Moscow Petrovsky Park followed by Hyatt Regency Sochi on April 17, 2022.

The World Tourism Network (WTN) campaign, “SCREAM for Ukraine,” supports these closures and strongly encourages further closure of 3 remaining Hyatt hotel properties in Russia.

Many western businesses have closed up shop in Russia in response to the war in Ukraine, shutting down every single location, such as Starbucks and McDonald’s. But most US and European hotels claim they are unable to shut down all properties as most are managed by third parties, along the same lines as the McDonald’s which is 93% owned as a franchise. Starbucks does not operate franchises.

There are still 3 Hyatt properties that remain open. Why is this?

A Hyatt spokesperson explained it this way:

“We continue to evaluate our existing agreements with the third-party entities that own Hyatt hotels in Russia, including open and unopened hotels, while complying with applicable sanctions and government directives, keeping our purpose of care as well as the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues at the center of every decision we make. As a global Hyatt family, we hope for a resolution to this humanitarian crisis as quickly as possible.”

Those with future reservations at impacted properties should not expect to earn Hyatt points or enjoy any Hyatt-related benefits, such as free breakfast or room upgrades.

Hyatt Statement on the Situation in Ukraine

The Hyatt website has posted the following, updated on April 13:

“We are heartbroken over the devastation unfolding in Ukraine and the mounting tragedies resulting from military actions, including lives lost, families separated and the displacement of millions of people. Our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and guests in both Ukraine and neighboring countries who face these unconscionable challenges. The global Hyatt family has come together in inspiring ways to care for those impacted by this tragedy, including sending supplies to the people of Ukraine, providing refugee accommodations across Europe, job transfers for Hyatt colleagues and a relief fund for Hyatt colleagues in need of basic necessities, relocation support and care. In addition, World of Hyatt members are able to support the global Red Cross relief efforts via World of Hyatt points. We will continue to work to expand our humanitarian efforts across the Hyatt portfolio.

“As previously announced, we have halted development activities and new investments in Russia, as well as terminated Hyatt’s association, contracts and relationship with Hyatt Regency Moscow Petrovsky Park. Hyatt will also suspend the provision of services under the existing management agreement at Hyatt Regency Sochi, effective 11:59 p.m. local time on April 14, 2022. Guests with questions regarding stays for April 15, 2022, and beyond are encouraged to contact the hotel directly.”