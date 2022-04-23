Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Market Opportunities By 2026

According to FMI’s report, the options for treatment include disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (methotrexate), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (naproxen, ibuprofen, celecoxib, meloxicam, and diclofenac), biologics (certolizumab pegol, secukinumab, infliximab), and biosimilars.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market Landscape

The major players in the ankylosing spondylitis market include Wyeth, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Schering-Plough, Takeda, Novartis AG, Amgen, Centocor, Abbott, Eisai, and Pfizer.

As per the Oxford University Press, around 1% of the US population, 1.3-1.56 Mn European population, and 4.63-4.98 Mn population in the Asia Pacific are affected by ankylosing spondylitis. Also, the market is witnessing massive investment on the part of research to table new formulations.

Inorganic growth parameters are also contributing a great deal to the growth of ankylosing spondylitis treatment market. For instance – Novartis AG, in Jan 2019, entered into a collaboration with TrialSpark with an objective of increasing patients’ access to the clinical trials. The enrollment timeline is expected to shorten, thereby speeding up development of novel therapies.

In Oct 2019, the European Commission approved Cosentyx to treat non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. The next step includes submission of label update application to US FDA and post approval, the market is expected to grow substantially.

“Agreement” is the other strategy used. For instance – Izana Bioscience, in Dec 2017, entered into a global license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company for manufacturing, commercializing, and developing Namilumab to treat ankylosing spondylitis.

Also, Zydus Cadila, in Nov 2017, launched Adalimumab’s biosimilar in India. It has been used to treat ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Initiatives like these have been giving impetus to the ankylosing spondylitis market and the status quo is likely to remain the same in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market Study

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs lead the market as they are looked upon as the first line of treatment for ankylosing spondylitis

Oral route of administration holds the largest market share due to simplicity of consumption.

By age group, “adults” contribute to majority of revenue generation as ankylosing spondylitis usually gets initiated in adulthood.

North America, led by the US, holds the highest market share due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high incidences of ankylosing spondylitis, and innovations in pharmaceutical industry.

The global ankylosing spondylitis treatment market is elaborated on the basis of drug class (Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Immunosuppressive Drugs, TNF Blockers, JAK Inhibitors, Steroids, Biologics, and Others), route of administration (parenteral, oral), application (Adults, juvenile), and geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA).

Key Segment

Drug Class

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Immunosuppressive Drugs

TNF Blockers

JAK Inhibitors

Steroids

Biologics

Others

Route of Administration

Application

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

