Flight ban extended for 11 airports in southern Russia

As Russia’s blitzkrieg in Ukraine fizzled miserably amid staunch Ukrainian resistance, Russian civil aviation regulator, Federal Air Transport Agency, today announced that the flight ban at 11 airports in the southern and central parts of the Russian Federation has been extended until May 1, 2022.

“Temporary flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports have been extended until 03:45 Moscow time on May 1, 2022. Flights to the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista are temporarily restricted,” the statement said.

Federal regulator advised all Russian airlines to use alternative routes and the fly passengers via Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol, and Moscow airports.

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, the rest of Russian airports are operating as usual.

Russia has closed part of its airspace in the south of the country to civilian aircraft on February 24, 2022, after launching an unprovoked full-scale assault on neighboring Ukraine.