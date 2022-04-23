Covid-19 Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Impact Analysis Report over the Forecast year by 2029

The study provides a long-term outlook on the Covid-19 testing kits market, providing a likely scenario until 2030. Although successful vaccines are likely to be developed by 2021, a growing body of research is suggesting that Covid-19 will become endemic, as is the case with other coronaviruses.

An exponential rise in the number of Covid-19 patients across the globe followed by requirements of rapid diagnostics will continue to drive demand.

As of now, research is being conducted regarding diagnostics as well as treatments. Diagnostics comprise PCR-based tests and serological or antibody testing. Antibody tests are best-suited for checking for herd immunities in recovered patients, whereas PCR tests serve the purpose of early detection of coronavirus.

The healthcare industry is emphasizing on development of immunotherapy, vaccines, cell-based and antiviral therapies. As of May 2020, there were 124 vaccines and 205 diverse therapies under development.

Key Challenges for Market Players & Researchers

Right now, the challenges faced include lack of information regarding the virus, like genetic information, biologics, duration of immunity in the recovered patients.

Certain treatment options that are expected to be potential game changers include ACE-Mab by Sorrento Therapeutics, HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine), Remdesivir antiviral by Gilead Sciences, and Canakinumab (Ilaris) by Novartis.

Moreover, options like cell-based therapies that involve natural killer cells or Mesenchymal stem cells and plasma therapies are on the verge of providing personalized treatment options.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Covid-19 Diagnostics Market Study

Molecular assay holds the largest share right now and the trend is expected to continue till the end of 2020. This could be attributed to the fact that molecular assays have been looked upon as a gold standard to detect novel viral infections

Diagnostic labs contributed to more than 60% of total market share in 2020’s first quarter

Key Participant Insights

The key participants are focusing on acceleration of production as well as new product approval phase. For example – Novacyt Group, in Mar 2020, received EUA for 2-hour Covid-19 test. Also, in Apr 2020, CE approval was received by Abbott for IgG serology blood test for Covid-19.

The other players in the market include Veredus Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Neuberg Diagnostics, Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., Luminex Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Hologic Inc., Danaher, Cepheid, bioMérieux SA, Altona Diagnostics GmbH, ALDATU BIOSCIENCES, ADT Biotech Sdn Bhd, and 1drop Inc.

Key Segment

Product Type

Instruments

Test Kits

Reagents and Consumables

Sample Type

Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs

Blood

Urine

Others

Technology

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

