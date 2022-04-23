Patient Lateral Transfer Market is expected to reach US$ 2 Bn by 2030

The likelihood of patients moving and getting lifted from stretchers or bed causing back injuries, strain to caregivers and healthcare workers owing to forceful exertion, repetitive movement, and awkward posture can’t be ruled out. Patient lateral transfer devices come to the rescue over here.

Patient lateral transfer devices lessen friction during transfer of patients and prove to be equally beneficial for patients.

Key Participant Insights

The global patient lateral transfer market exhibits higher growth potential along with key players projecting their brands. The competitive factors include product differentiation, technology, and competitive pricing.

For instance – McAuley Medical’s Gold Rollboard, Patient Mover Slide Boards, and Handy Rollerboard Accessories, HoverMatt Air Transfer System from HoverTech, Himm-Rom’s HandyTube Manual Transfer Aid and Patient Transfer Board are doing the rounds at present.

The other players are also in the race. As such, there exists fierce competition over here. If players opt for partnerships/joint ventures, the competitive landscape would take a cutting-edge turn.

The players in the patient lateral transfer market include McAuley Medical, Inc., Patient Positioning Systems LLC, HoverTech International, Stryker Corporation (Sage Products LLC), Getinge AB (ArjoHuntleigh), EZ Way, Airpal, Inc., Arjo, Medline Industries, Haines Medical Australia, Sizewise, and Prism Medical.

FMI’s report offers incisive insights on the key strategies of leading and tier II patient lateral transfer market players. A detailed analysis of business and product strategies is offered in the report.

Key Takeaways

Air-assisted transfer devices held the largest market share in 2019 and the winning streak is expected to continue in the forecast period

and the winning streak is expected to continue in the forecast period Asia-Pacific is looked upon as a promising market due to growing awareness about the need for patient lateral transfer devices along with improvement in healthcare infrastructure

Covid-19 to escalate the market in the year 2020, and further traction expected with the onslaught of chronic devices

Individual product promulgation is a key trend observed in the market

Key Segments of Patient Lateral Transfer Industry Survey

Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product:

Air-assisted Transfer Devices

Slide Sheets

Transfer Accessories

Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Usage:

Single Patient Use

Reusable

Patient Lateral Transfer Market by End Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Region:

North America Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Latin America Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Market

East Asia Patient Lateral Transfer Market

South Asia & Pacific Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Patient Lateral Transfer Market

