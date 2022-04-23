Jamaica Tourism Minister Stops First in UK on Mega Marketing Blitz

Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and a high-level team are scheduled to arrive in London tomorrow (Saturday), which marks the start of a mega marketing tour to further boost growth in the island’s tourism industry.

Supported by Director of Tourism, Donovan White, and other representatives, the team will be locked in a series of back-to-back engagements in London over the next six days. “The UK is our second largest source market for stop over visitors and this visit is to initiate discussions aimed at boosting arrivals and earnings,” said Minister Bartlett.

The London blitz includes media exposure through interviews with several major media outlets and travel writers, as well as meetings with key stakeholders such as Virgin Atlantic. Mr. Bartlett will also address top UK tour operators who sell Jamaica at a special recognition dinner.

Other highlights of Mr. Bartlett’s London trip include his induction into the Global Travel Hall of Fame at a grand gala next Thursday. Inductees who are selected from among outstanding business leaders, are recognized for having created a lasting legacy in the travel, tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors.

Earlier in the week Mr. Bartlett will join his colleague Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia “Babsy” Grange at two events to promote Jamaica 60 independence activities among the Diaspora.

Mr. Bartlett stated:

“Celebrating 60 years of independence is significant, not just in terms of years, but Jamaica’s achievements.”

“Many members of the Diaspora either would have left here at a young age or were born in the UK and have not had the opportunity of seeing the strides being made in their homeland, and our message to them is to come see and enjoy the beauty, the culture, the music and cuisine in the land of Marcus Garvey, Bob Marley and all the great men and women who have contributed and are still doing so, to the development of our island home.”

The UK launch of the book, “Tourism Resilience and Recovery for Global Sustainability and Development: Navigating COVID-19 and the Future”, edited by Minister Bartlett and Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), Professor Lloyd Waller will also take place on Thursday.

The marketing tour will then move on to New York, Africa, Canada, Europe and Latin America, with breaks in between.