World Tourism Network Mourns the Loss of Former Kenya President Mwai Kibaki

Mr. Alain St.Ange, Vice President of International Relations, of the World Tourism Network (WTN) expressed the organization’s sympathy to the Government and People of Kenya as the country enters a period of mourning over the death of former President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki. The Honorable Mwai Kibaki led the East African Country of Kenya from 2002 until 2013.

Mr. St.Ange said in a statement on behalf of WTN: “To see the loss of a political elder is always a trying moment. We at the World Tourism Network pray that the Kenyans have the strength and courage to stand strong during this sad time.”

May he rest in peace.

Former Kenya President Honorable Mwai Kibaki grew up as the son of a tobacco trader, and he then later attended Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda. He then earned the distinction of becoming the first African to earn a first-class degree from the London School of Economics.

In 1958, he returned to Makerere as an economics lecturer in 1958, and then following Kenya’s independence, he was selected to parliament and became an aide to founding President Jomo Kenyatta. Two years later, he was appointed commerce and industry minister. Subsequently, he served as President Daniel Arap Moi’s vice president.

In 2002, the Honorable Kibaki became the President of Kenya after a landslide election, ousting the then president Daniel Arap Moi whom he had served under. He remained President of Kenya for the next 11 years. He became one of Kenya’s richest men and brought about economic reforms that brought life back to the sluggish economy. A new constitution was enacted in 2010 during his tenure as president, and he is credited with ending a number of restrictions on freedom of expression.

The Honorable Mwai Kibai is survived by several children and grandchildren. He was 90 years old when he passed.