New York City will host 2023 SITE Global Conference

Following on the heels of an incredibly successful SITE Global Conference this week in Dublin, Ireland, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) announced its 2023 Global Conference will be held in New York City, USA, next February.



Commenting on the Board’s selection, Kevin Edmunds, MS, CITP, Vice President, AIC Hotel Group & SITE President, said “SITE returns to North America for 2023, with a city that is “always on,” and has a proven track record of resiliency and a unique ability to meet the moment time and time again. We look forward to working with our destination partners to create a truly memorable Global Conference celebration for next year.”



Global Conference collaborations are already off to a strong start with next year’s host destination.



“We are thrilled to welcome the SITE Global Conference back to New York City next year. We share a long history, having hosted the first-ever meeting of the Society of Incentive Travel Executives in NYC almost 50 years ago,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. “With a robust hotel inventory including over 9,000 new rooms debuting this year, world-class venues, iconic museums and attractions, exclusive experiences, and so much more to be found across all five boroughs, there is no better time to visit our vibrant destination. We greatly look forward to welcoming SITE attendees — and their clients — to NYC once again.”



SITE leadership has also already started turning their attention to next year’s Conference and its alignment with a key milestone for the association.



Rebecca Wright, Interim Executive Director for SITE, shared, “New York City is the perfect destination for our 2023 Global Conference, where we will also be celebrating SITE’s 50th anniversary year. With such a great legacy and historical ties between SITE and the city, we are thrilled to bring a vibrant, exciting event to life next year in a destination we hope our members will be equally excited to experience with us.”



Next year’s SITE Global Conference will take place the week of February 13, 2023, with registration set to open later in 2022.