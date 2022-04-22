Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Interbody Devices Market is Projected 7.8% CAGR by the end of 2030

Provision of a bone-like modulus, high radiolucency to ensure accuracy and greater biocompatibility have all contributed to increasing PEEK interbody devices adoption for spinal procedures, and is likely to remain so in the future.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The novel coronavirus pandemic has had varying impacts across the global polyether ether ketone interbody devices market. In the first stage, strict lockdowns and social distancing measures led to a drastic decline in industrial output, creating immense shortages of the devices across various healthcare settings.

Furthermore, greater emphasis was laid on caring for COVID-19 positive patients, leading to postponement of elective surgical procedures such as spinal correction or implantation, causing a substantial decline.

As the incidence of infections receded, the market has been experiencing a gradual incline. Flattening infection curves have enabled countries to ease lockdown restrictions, leading to a resumption of output which has largely balanced the demand-supply equation.

Moreover, spinal implant procedures are resuming, with hospitals and clinics registering a fall in the number of SARS-CoV-2 patients. Considering this recovery scenario, the global PEEK interbody devices is anticipated to rebound starting from 2022.

Key Takeaways

US to retain market dominance; East Asia to be 2 nd largest market through 2030

largest market through 2030 Surging popularity of minimally invasive surgeries to escalate interbody fusion devices growth

Hospitals to be key PEEK interbody devices end-users from 2020-2030

Rapid advancements in spinal implants to facilitate greater adoption

Fast-track regulatory approvals expanding sales across prominent regions

Global PEEK interbody devices to expand at 7.7% CAGR through 2030

Competition Landscape

Prominent players within the global PEEK interbody devices landscape are Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation and Shandong Weigo Group. These and other players are focusing on expanding existing manufacturing capabilities, product innovations, forays into untapped markets and strengthening core competencies.

In June 2020, Zimmer Biomet announced the incorporation of new enhanced features of its mymobility® care management system which was introduced in collaboration with Apple in October 2018. These features will assist healthcare professionals to enhance decision-making processes concerning major surgeries by incorporating higher precision.

In October 2020, Medtronic plc reported that over 84% of chronic back pain patients treated with its DTMTM Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy reported at least 50% pain relief since the system’s inception a year earlier. This has encouraged the company to keep investing in better pain management technologies.

In 2013, Stryker Corporation successfully acquired MAKO Surgical Corp. with the objective of furthering its growth in the robotic arm assisted surgery in orthopedics.

Key Segments of Polyether Ether Ketone Interbody Devices Industry Survey

PEEK Interbody Devices Market by Product:

Posterolateral Fusion Devices

Interbody Fusion Devices

Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices (ALIF)

Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion Devices (XLIF)

Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices (PLIF)

Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices (TLIF)

Other Devices

PEEK Interbody Devices Market by End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

PEEK Interbody Devices Market by Region:

North America Polyether Ether Ketone Interbody Devices Market

Latin America Polyether Ether Ketone Interbody Devices Market

Europe Polyether Ether Ketone Interbody Devices Market

East Asia Polyether Ether Ketone Interbody Devices Market

South Asia & Pacific Polyether Ether Ketone Interbody Devices Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Polyether Ether Ketone Interbody Devices Market

