New Coffee-Inspired Skincare Mask

On April 10, 2022, in honor of National Siblings Day, sister and brother, Lake Louise and Keba Konte launched their long-awaited collaboration of a new and exciting product, Charcoal Vanilla Latte Facial Mask.

The idea of combining skincare (Lotus Moon), which is Lake’s area of expertise, and coffee (Red Bay), which is Keba’s area of expertise together, may seem unusual but not for these business savvy entrepreneurial siblings.

According to Lake, “Growing up in the San Francisco Haight-Ashbury during the 1960s was a time when thinking differently was encouraged. This is how my brother and I grew up … surrounded by encouragement to pursue and do whatever our minds could imagine.”

The formation of their new product, Charcoal Vanilla Latte Facial Mask, is a peek into Black history. It blends Red Bay’s Carver’s Dream coffee — named after George Washington Carver who was born enslaved and became one of the most prominent scientists and inventors of his time, as well as a teacher at Tuskegee — with clays, activated charcoal, vanilla, and other plant-based powders selected from Lotus Moon’s ingredient vault.

The unveiling of their new creation, the Charcoal Vanilla Latte Facial Mask, is the culmination of their individual specialties— creating a product that both women and men will love.

Former educator, Lake is a Stanford grad and founder of her innovative skincare brand, Lotus Moon. Ms. Louise made her pioneering mark in this competitive arena 20 years ago, introducing the combination of wellness, beauty, and inclusivity.

After tedious research centering on healthy ingredients, she launched her unique line of products; Lotus Moon Skin Care in 2002 and Plain Jane Beauty in 2010. Lake’s vision was to blend nature and science to enhance the skin’s life cycle. It would also heal and activate the skin and support the natural aging process beautifully.

Keba is the founder of Red Bay Coffee Company that launched in 2014. He is a renowned artist and successful food entrepreneur, with deep roots in the San Francisco Bay Area specialty coffee industry. Keba touts, “This award-winning coffee is roasted with love. Our artisanal coffee beans produce morning brews guaranteed to brighten your day.”

His faithful customers agree. Mr. Konte also gives back to the community by hiring and serving the marginalized, which are so often overlooked and misrepresented, including people of color, the formerly incarcerated, women, and people with disabilities.

Working together, this dynamic duo is poised to change the face of beauty.