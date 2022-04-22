Aerial Work Platform Market Will Expand At A CAGR Of 12.0% Through 2031

Moreover, the rapid development of equipment from myriad industries has pushed manufacturers to sell technically fitted instruments such as electrification and hybridization technology, thus further widening the potential of development over the near future for the market for aerial work platforms. Scissor lifts are likely to remain highly preferred, accounting for over half of aerial work platforms sold through 2031.

Key Takeaways of Aerial Work Platforms Market Study

Between 2021 and 2031, the aerial work platform market will expand at a CAGR of 12.0%

The U.S. will emerge as a highly lucrative pocket, accounting for over 90% of the North American market in 2021, in terms of value

The U.K. will exhibit steady growth post slowdown in 2020. FMI projects it to record above 1.5% Y-o-Y growth in 2021

Rising construction spending will continue supporting demand from Germany and France

Investment in infrastructural development will boost growth in Japan, South Korea, and China

“While investment towards technological improvements remains a key focus, key market players are expected to mostly rely on rental businesses to expand their footprint. Besides this, some of the companies are incorporating sensors in aerial work platforms to help them detect potential obstruction averting risk of accidents on site,” said a lead analyst at FMI

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading companies operating in the aerial work platforms market are Terex Corporation, J C BAMFORD EXCAVATORS Ltd., Aichi Corporation, Haulotte Group, Linamar Corporation, Hunan Sinoboom Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Manitou Group, Tadano Limited, Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co., Ltd., OSHKOSH CORPORATION, MEC AERIAL WORK PLATFORMS, PALFINGER AG, IMER INTERNATIONAL SpA, MANTALL HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD, NOBLELIFT INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENTCO., LTD. These companies have been focusing on product launches besides strategic collaborations to gain a competitive advantage.

For instance, in October 2019, Manitou unveiled five new boom lifts for the market in North America. These were diesel-powered boom lifts and the models were ATJ 60, TJ 8, TJ 65+, TJ 80+, and TJ 65. With this, the company expanded its MEWP line.

