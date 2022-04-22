Zanzibar Government Clears Tourists’ Security Concerns Over Sexual Assault

The Government of Zanzibar has cleared the island over doubts on its security to foreign visitors booked to visit its rich historical heritage sites and warm Indian Ocean beaches after a Nigerian girl claimed of sexual assault.

The island’s police force responded to sexual assault allegations circulated by a Nigerian citizen, Ms. Zainab Oladehinde, who claimed to have been sexually assaulted at a tourist beach hotel while visiting the island.

The Police Commander in the area, Mr. Martin Otieno, said that Ms. Oladehinde had failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify her claims to help in arrests and prosecution of the offenders.

The police officer said the Nigerian did not show cooperation with the officers in the course of investigations when she first reported the incident.

The Nigerian lady had raised her claims of sexual abuse on social media after one year (April 2020), insisting that she should have followed proper channels and helped the authorities with the required evidence to prove her case.

The police suggested that her social media claims were tantamount to tarnishing the image of Tanzania and the tourism industry in Zanzibar.

Zanzibar has remained among the safest destinations in Africa without crime reports and tourist attack incidents. The special tourist police unity has been established to ensure safety for visitors booked on the island.

The African Tourism Board (ATB) had raised its concern over the reported sexual abuse to a Nigerian visitor and said that Zanzibar remains one of the beautiful destinations within the continent.

Zanzibar has attracted several millions of tourists from all over the world, and more people are still willing to visit the enchanting island for both business and leisure, ATB said in its message this week.

ATB Executive Chairman Mr. Cuthbert Ncube had visited the island on an assignment and then met with government officials and held positive discussions and discoveries about Zanzibar.

“Zanzibar remains open for business, and as part of our responsibilities at ATB, we will continue to promote all African destinations as tourism recovers while Zanzibari authorities continue to ensure the city remains as stunning, safe, accommodating, and also receptive,” ATB said through its message.