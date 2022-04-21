Global Fish Protein Isolate Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2030

The global fish protein isolate market size is expected to reach US$ 1.1 Bn by 2030. According to a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will surge at 7.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, increasing health awareness and growing preference for processed food/diet with low fat, sugar, and salt content among consumers are factors expected to encourage companies in the food sector to review current marketing practices and adopt new techniques to increase their revenue share in the market.

This report includes in-depth insights into the fish protein isolate market. Some of these are:

The estimated value of the market is at US$ 565.7 Mn in 2020

Various companies are increasingly entering the fish protein isolate market in Asia Pacific in order to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the region

Rising consumption of seafood has contributed to the growth of the fish protein isolate market

Additionally, companies are focusing on marketing their fish protein isolate products with clean label certification to attract customers and retain the existing ones.

“The nutritional profile of fish protein isolate is makes it highly desirable for application in various products. Manufacturers are focusing on implementing advance technology in packaging due to which the shelf life of fish protein isolate is improving. Furthermore, they are successfully launching unique products using fish protein isolate, which will create growth opportunities for the market” says an FMI analyst.

Despite Focus on Healthy Eating Habits, Change in Consumption Pattern Due to COVID-19 Outbreak will Impact Growth

Factors such as changing lifestyles and eating habits are expected to fuel the demand for convenience and processed foods. Improving living standards especially in emerging economies, is fuelling the demand for fish protein isolate in the form of capsules or protein bars. Consumption of supplements that contain fish protein isolate is becoming quite popular in Europe and is significantly high among consumers in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.

Globally, the number of COVID-19 patients are increasing rapidly. As the pandemic crosses one grim milestone after another and in the absence of proper treatment or vaccinations consumers are likely to look for immune-boosting options. They demand for products with higher nutritive value and health benefits will rise, creating an environment conducive to the growth of the fish protein isolate market.

Who is winning?

Few of the leading players operating in the fish protein isolate market are Omega Protein Corporation, Titan Biotech Limited, Peterlabs Holdings Barhad, A. Costantino & C. s.p.a, Sopropeche S.A., Mukka Sea Food Industries Private Limited, Bio-Oregon Protein, Inc., FF Skagen AS, Diana Aqua, TripleNine Group A/S and other players.

These companies are focusing on mergers and acquisition to expand their business footprints and to increase their production capacity. Leading players are investing in research and development to produce innovative products using fish protein isolate.

Significant Contributions of the Report

Key Trends and Challenges: Detailed analysis on the ‘ins and outs’ of the market with qualitative research and quantitative insights

Recent Drivers and Opportunities: Detailed assessment on the key growth drivers, technological developments, and factors affecting the market over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis: Extensive research on each segment and sub-segment, compiled by expert research analysts of FMI

Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional market to provide market players with real-time data and reliable statistic to gain a competitive edge in the industry

Competitive Landscape: Comprehensive analysis on prominent players and new entrants eyeing to improve their revenue prospects in the industry

