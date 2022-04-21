Stellar Line-up of Global Game-Changers at IMEX Frankfurt

SAP, Bolt and an ex-Premier League footballer are part of a stellar line-up of global game-changers speaking at IMEX’s Exclusively Corporate. The dedicated event for corporate meeting professionals takes place on Monday, May 30, the day before IMEX in Frankfurt, May 31 – June 2.

From sustainability to sport

The program of case study-led education, peer-to-peer discussion and networking has been designed to support corporate event planners during a busy and pivotal moment, as they power their organizations to post-pandemic recovery.

The theme of the sessions – building back better – is explored by headline speaker Paul McVeigh who shares his perspective on business recovery from the world of elite sport. As a Premier League and international football player for Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City and Northern Ireland, Paul competed with and against the best players in the world, which has shaped his understanding of high performance and the psychology of success. In his session, The psychology of thriving and surviving in 2022, he will explore techniques to achieve improved mental performance and thrive at work.

Performance Psychologist, ex-Premier League Footballer

Paul McVeigh, Performance Psychologist, ex-Premier League Footballer – image courtesy of IMEX

Paul explains: “My intention is that everyone who comes to hear me will finally and fully understand how their psychology, their mindset and their habitual thinking patterns 100% dictate their lives. The truth and the shame is that most people only think about their psychology or mindset when they’ve hit rock bottom or had a massive setback. My philosophy is why wait for that moment? Why not try and improve your life now?”

Stefanie Dubois, Head of Global Event Operations at SAP, looks at the journey to net zero in 2050 – specifically what measures the industry can implement and how to measure and track impact in Building sustainable events for the future.

Stefanie Dubois, Head of Global Event Operations at SAP – image courtesy of IMEX

Count Me In Founder, Shane Feldman

As the founder of a youth-led leadership organization that has impacted 10 million young people in 104 countries, Shane Feldman knows a thing or two about creating communities. The founder of Count Me In will deliver the keynote at Exclusively Corporate – Relationship passport: Build better relationships and create engaged communities. He’ll advise on how to break out of the constraints of old models and learn how to use technology as an advantage to make customers an integral – and loyal – part of a company’s community and story.

The pandemic has given the industry an opportunity to reset and Tanesha Moody, Former Director Field and Events Marketing at Bolt Financial, details how planners can manage the moment by revamping skills, celebrating challenges and channeling creativity in Pivot, Change, Recreate – the Evolution of Corporate Events.

With dozens of corporate planners and industry leaders coming together, the emphasis is on shared discussions and debate. Two interactive breakout sessions invite contributions on harnessing new technology to deliver brand impact and delve into organizing innovative, sustainable and engaging experiences that deliver shared value.

Google continues the conversation in virtual follow-up

Exclusively Corporate is only the start of the conversation. Planners can progress discussions at a follow-up, virtual Exclusively Corporate. The session held on June 28 is open to attendees of the in-person event and will be led by a truly ground-breaking expert.

Megan Henshall, Global Events Strategic Solutions Lead at Google, will discuss Events Re-imagined, sharing how Google have been re-imagining analogue and virtual experiences to create opportunities for authentic human connection and transformation. Attendees can expect a (virtual) preview of her highly anticipated session as part of Exclusively Corporate on May 30.

Exclusively Corporate is sponsored by Los Cabos and Hubilo and takes place on Monday 30 May, the day before IMEX in Frankfurt. For more details on how to attend click here.

IMEX in Frankfurt takes place May 31 – June 2, 2022 – the business events community can register here. Registration is free.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX.