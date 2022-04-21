Washington, DC and Baltimore merge bids for FIFA World Cup 2026

Today, Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, and the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland announced the Washington, DC/ Baltimore, MD Joint Bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2026. All matches would be played at the newly renovated M&T Bank Stadium in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland while Washington, DC would host a flagship FIFA Fan Festival that activates soccer across our nation’s capital and region.

“We are thrilled to team up with our sister city to bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 to the Sports Capital,” said Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We know that the Washington-Baltimore bid is a winning bid. We’re a sports city, we’re a soccer city, and people from across the nation and around the world will want to be in and near DC in the summer of 2026 when we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday. When you bring all that energy to the greatest tournament in the world, across two fantastic American cities, that is going to be an unforgettable experience.”

Both communities have already begun discussing merging the best that both bids had to offer from security and regional transportation to, fan engagement and legacy programing that will deliver a premier experience for fans from around the world and provide the region with a lasting positive impact.

“I am extremely excited to join forces with the District of Columbia to strengthen our bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring another world-class event to Charm City. Mayor Bowser and I want to ensure we give our cities the best opportunity to win this major event which will provide massive economic boosts for both urban centers.”

Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford, co-chair of Baltimore Maryland 2026 said, “We are pleased to merge our Baltimore, Maryland World Cup bid with Washington, DC. The combination of our two world-class cities in the Capital Region will provide FIFA with exceptional soccer facilities for match play in Baltimore, and the grandeur of the nation’s capital for cultural activities to celebrate the World Cup in the United States.”

The proposed FIFA Fan Festival on the National Mall and adjoining Pennsylvania Avenue will be a must visit experience for fans from around the globe. It will also be held in conjunction with the United States’ celebration of its 250th anniversary on July 4th along “America’s Front Yard.” City officials estimate more than one million attendees, which could become the largest single-day attendance number in FIFA Fan Fest™ history.

“We are really excited about partnering with our friends in Baltimore, Maryland to bring the best of both cities to the FIFA World Cup 2026 for all soccer fans,” said Max Brown, DC2026 Advisory Board co-chair. “We look forward to having FIFA and its delegates in DC for meetings, practices, the biggest FIFA Fan Festival, and are confident that our region will exceed expectations in delivering an innovative, powerful, and fun fan experience.”