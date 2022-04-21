Tourism Malaysia Kicks Off Roadshows in India

Malaysia has finally lifted sanctions on its border on April 1, 2022, marking the end of traveling restrictions into the country. Leveraging this new development, Tourism Malaysia has decided to embark on its first roadshow to 6 major cities in India from April 18-30, 2022, after more than 2 years of hiatus.

The roadshow kicks off in the city of Delhi, followed by Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai. The mission is headed by Mr. Manoharan Periasamy, Senior Director of the International Promotion Division (Asia & Africa) together with Malaysia’s tourism fraternity which consists of 3 Malaysia-based airlines, 22 travel agents, 4 hoteliers, and 4 product owners.

India remains and has been one of the top market sources for Malaysia and has contributed 735,309 arrivals (+22%) in 2019. Apart from its objective to instill confidence among Indians to feel safe to visit Malaysia once again, the roadshow aims to provide a platform for the industry community to bounce back and steer the tourism sector back to its former glory, if not better. “This is the right time to be back in India and planning for this roadshow is very opportune. The resumption of scheduled international flights from India coincides with the reopening of Malaysia’s international borders,” said Mr. Manoharan.

“We are thrilled and enthusiastic to welcome Indian travelers back on exciting, new value-driven and action-packed itineraries to witness the best and latest of what Malaysia has to offer.”

“There is so much to explore after two years, especially with the newly opened outdoor theme park, Genting SkyWorlds, the wedding venues such as refurbished Sunway Resort in Kuala Lumpur, Desaru Coast situated on Eastern Coast of Johor, Lexis Hotels and Resorts at Port Dickson and a magnificent new attraction, the Merdeka 118, the world’s second tallest building. I am sure these new attractions along with our beautiful beaches, exhilarating mountains and jungles with a plethora of activities will make your trip a memorable one,” he added.

Since the reopening of its borders, India is on the top four arrivals to Malaysia. Malaysia has opened its shores for quarantine-free travel on April 1, 2022, to welcome fully-vaccinated international travelers. The entry procedure requires an RT-PCR test two days before departure and travelers must undergo professionally administered RTK-Ag within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia. Currently, Malaysia eVISA can be applied online and more than 14,000 seats are offered weekly between India and Malaysia through Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, AirAsia, IndiGo, and Air India Express.