Industrial Microbiology Market at 4.95% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 and to reach a valuation of US$ 21.56 Billion by 2031

Growing application of industrial microbiology within pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry across China, the U.S., Germany and India will bolster the demand of industrial microbiology across the globe.

Growing adoption of sterility and bio-burden testing within pharmaceutical industry will foster the sales of industrial microbiology products.

Increasing research and development activities along with the increasing drug development within biopharmaceutical industry across the U.S., France, and India will bolster the market growth in the upcoming decade.

Increasing applications in pharmaceutical excipients have encouraged the adoption of sterility and bio-burden testing for the quality testing of drugs and micro-organisms. However, dearth of skilled labor and high cost production is likely to hamper the growth of industrial microbiology.

Due to unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, sales of industrial microbiology declined by 1.95% , exhibiting a CAGR at 4.95% during the forecast period.

However, with rising initiatives to reduce the pollution and improve the wastewater treatment efficiency, industrial microbiology market valuation will reach US$ 21,566.24 Mn by 2031.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Industrial Microbiology Market Study

Pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to be the primary end-user of industrial microbiology market

Sterility testing is the most preferred test type among the key players backed by the increased application in pharmaceutical industry

Increasing application of industrial microbiology in food & beverages is expected to foster the sales, especially across the U.S. and India

In terms of product, reaction consumables is expected to lead the segment over the forecast period

India is expected to emerge as a lucrative market owing to the expansion of healthcare industry and growing application in pharmaceutical industry

Germany is anticipated to be the most lucrative country, accounting for over 31% of global market share

of global market share China is anticipated to lead the East Asia’s market during the forecast period, registering a stellar growth during the assessment period

The U.S. is estimated to be the largest market for industrial microbiology market attributed to the growing consumers demand and surge in adoption of sterility testing in pharmaceutical industry

“Key players are increasing research & development activities to facilitate drug discovery and food testing within the pharmaceutical & food industry. This, in turn, is likely to widen growth opportunities for the market players over the coming years,” says the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Future Market Insights, in its updated report, have profiled prominent players operating in industrial microbiology market which include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Asiagel Corporation

Eppendorf AG

bioMérieux SA

Novamed.

QIAGEN

Sartorius AG

3M

Merck KGaA and Danaher Corporation among others.

Manufacturers of industrial microbiology systems are actively focusing on expanding their product portfolios to improve their revenue generation.

As per FMI, the market is dominated by top players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and BioMerieuxx Inc. making the market consolidated.

Targeted mergers and collaborations with top healthcare and pharmaceutical companies is anticipated to be the key strategy to maintain their top position in the industry.

New product launches with the expansion of their existing product range is one of the common market strategy for the key players. For instance:

In March 2020, leading player, Danaher Corporation announced the acquisition of the biopharma business from the Life Sciences Division of General Electronics. With this acquisition, the company has been renamed as Cytiva and will be functioning as a standalone company within the Danaher Corporation.

More Insights on the Global Industrial Microbiology Market

Future Market Insights, in its latest report, offers an incisive coverage on the global industrial microbiology market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is classified on the basis of product type (equipment and systems, reaction consumables, and others), test type (sterility testing, microbial limits testing, and bio-burden testing), and end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology, food & beverages, agriculture & environmental, and personal care products) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Western Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa)