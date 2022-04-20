RwandAir Emergency Due to Bad Weather at Entebbe

RwandAir flight WB464 skid off the runway due to bad weather at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda.

The incident occurred this morning at 5:31 am when the RwandAir CRJ 9 aircraft veered off the runway as it was attempting to land.

All 60 passengers and the flight crew deplaned safely without injury.

Said Bugingo Hannington on twitter, the “pilot was unable to see runway lights at Entebbe Airport this morning, so he landed plane in a swamp near the airport.”

Efforts are underway to remove the aircraft from the runway strip so that the main runway can return to full use. In the meantime, the second alternate runway 12/30 is operational for small and light aircraft.

The initial, brief investigation points towards poor markings on the runway and low visibility due to heavy rain. Entebbe’s main runway, 17/35, was recently renovated as part of the airport’s development plan.

In a statement to local media, Rwandair confirmed the incident with this statement:

“RwandAir can confirm that flight WB464 was involved in an incident at 05:31 this morning, which led to the aircraft veering off the runway upon landing into Entebbe during adverse weather. All customers and crew were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported. The situation is under control and RwandAir are in contact with all affected customers. The aircraft is currently being recovered, so Entebbe’s runway can return to use.

“Our Flight Crew are highly trained for all eventualities, including flying in adverse weather conditions. We are working closely with the local authorities, including the Ugandan Civil Aviation Authority, who will investigate the circumstances around the incident. The safety of our customers and crew is always our highest priority.”

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), skidding off the runway is the most frequent accident type. They are still very infrequent with no severe runway excursions reported in 2021.