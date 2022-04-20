Navigating the new business events landscape

The post-pandemic world represents a markedly changed landscape for business event professionals with a greater focus than ever on the value of meetings and events in driving economic regeneration, reconnecting workforces and reigniting stakeholder relationships. There’s now a laser focus on how meetings can truly deliver success and impact across the realms of healthcare, scientific progress, and business and economic development.

The IMEX Policy Forum has been designed to address these issues head-on, with the aim of identifying and building consensus on the most critical advocacy issues. Taking place on Tuesday, May 31, the first day of IMEX in Frankfurt, the Policy Forum brings together policy makers, destination representatives, business events association executives and other thought-leaders for a half-day of intensive, perspective-challenging discussion.

The Forum aims to create a roadmap that benefits and unites both policymakers and industry leaders; to help set the agenda for future high-level conversations and in-depth research and to help build better partnerships and understanding of the value, relevance and impact of business events.

Dedicated discussions for local and national policy makers

With the emphasis on active discussion and input from all, the Policy Forum hosts two concurrent discussion groups prior to the Open Forum. One is a workshop designed for local, municipal and regional policy makers and destination representatives, facilitated by Professor Greg Clark CBE, Global Urbanist and leading advisor on cities and businesses. The other brings together national government ministers and representatives of travel and tourism and economic affairs to discuss the national agenda, chaired by Martin Sirk, from Sirk Serendipity.

During the Open Forum, where destination representatives and industry leaders join policymakers, interactive round table discussions will draw on innovative case studies, research studies and whitepapers, bringing everyone together to debate different viewpoints and challenge perspectives.

Destinations and policy makers unite

Over 30 destinations have already confirmed their attendance along with significant interest from policy makers.

Ray Bloom, Chairman of the IMEX Group, comments: “We invite all destinations joining us at IMEX in Frankfurt to invite their policy makers – whether local, regional or national – to attend the Policy Forum and the show.

“Never has it been more important for government decision makers and industry leaders to harness the power of the global meetings and events industry to bring about change and influence future business recovery and direction.”

“Business events are capacity builders. They are the main route to transfer of intellectual capital,” adds Natasha Richards, Head of Advocacy & Industry Relations at the IMEX Group. “The Policy Forum opens up a dialogue between our industry and policy makers to show them how to harness the sector to achieve their vision and aims.”

The IMEX Policy Forum takes place on Tuesday, May 31, at the Marriott Hotel in Frankfurt and is part of IMEX in Frankfurt held May 31 – June 2. The IMEX Policy Forum is organized in collaboration with City Destinations Alliance (formally European Cities Marketing), the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), Meetings Mean Business Coalition, Destinations International and German Convention Bureau, under the auspices of the Joint Meetings Industry Council (JMIC) and Events Industry Council (EIC).

IMEX in Frankfurt takes place May 31 – June 2, 2022 – the business events community can register here. Registration is free.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX Frankfurt.