Stacker Crane Market Demand Analysis, Key Segments , Forecast to 2032

As per the global market study on stacker cranes, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period, from an estimated USD 976 million in 2021 to US$ 2 billion in 2032. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the stacker crane market growth due to the rise of end-use industries and the adoption of AS/RS to improve material handling and logistics.

ASRS reduces the need for human interaction in basic tasks such as exact storage of an item at a preset place, retrieval of an item, and transporting commodities to certain processing or interface locations using a stacker crane system. As a result, ASRS deployment lowers labor costs and increases space utilization. The use of ASRS systems and the adoption of stacker cranes are projected to be driven by rising warehouse rents and decreasing warehouse availability.

Stackers provide better accessibility in closed and compact places, maybe readily moved from one position to another, are less expensive to operate, and are simple to maintain. Furthermore, in recent years, the requirement for safe and effective material handling equipment in numerous cross-industry verticals has increased the sales of stacker cranes.

These benefits are expected to propel the stacker crane market size further in the coming years. Furthermore, technological improvements and innovations in stackers provide profitable growth prospects for market participants. However, the rising trend of forklift use is expected to stifle market growth.

The expense of installing a stacker crane design is expensive at first. Setting up this system needs precision, which necessitates the use of expert staff. In addition, maintaining and updating numerous subsystems is often prohibitively expensive for businesses. Small and medium-sized businesses find it challenging to make such large investments. Stacker crane systems, storage units, and racks are all included in the initial price of an automated storage and retrieval system.

Installing a stacker crane warehouse and system has a hefty upfront cost. This technology demands precise setup, which necessitates the use of experienced staff. In addition, the expense of maintaining and updating numerous subsystems is frequently significant for businesses. For small and medium-sized businesses, making such large investments is tough.

As per the stacker crane market trends, storage units and racks are among the high-cost initial components of an automated storage and retrieval system.

Key Takeaways:

Owing of rising usage in China and India, the Asia Pacific is expected to occupy the greatest share of the stacker crane market opportunities by 2027.

The single-column segment will have the biggest stacker crane market shareduring the projected period. Due to its application in the fast-moving goods industry, the single-column category is likely to have a large market share over the forecast period.

New product developments and expansions will provide profitable prospects for market players in the next five years.

Emerging Trends in the stacker crane market predict rising demand for automated storage and retrieval solutions.

The fastest-growing segment is projected to be automatic stacker cranes. The automatic stacker crane is a low-energy mechanism that stores and retrieves items in a single cycle.

Key Segments

By Operation Type:

By End-use Industry:

Consumer Goods

E-commerce/Retail and Wholesale

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Others

By Application:

Autostart

Early Baggage Storage (EBS)

Sortation System

Robotized Order Preparation

By Type:

Single Column

Double Column

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Competitive Landscape

Swisslog AG (Switzerland), Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan), Murata Machinery Ltd (Japan), and Kion Group AG dominate the stacker crane market (Germany).

Stacker crane market demand analysis indicates that these organizations provide turnkey crane automation services and extensive global distribution networks. These organizations have implemented broad expansion tactics, including collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, to gain traction in the developing market for stacker cranes.

AFT Industries, a supplier of material handling equipment to car manufacturers, signed a strategic collaboration deal with Daifuku Industries in February 2021.

Doosan Logistics Solutions announced a strategic agreement with Chinese robotics firm Greek+ in November 2020 to sell and maintain autonomous logistics robots in South Korea. Greek+ has a 16 percent share of the autonomous mobile robot market. The acquisition is intended to boost its product range and help it retain its position in the logistics and automation sector using stacker crane market adoption trends.

