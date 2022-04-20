Hormel® Launches Plant-Based Chili with Beans

Plant-curious and plant-committed consumers looking to add chili to their meals can look no further than America’s No. 1 selling chili brand.* The makers of Hormel® chili have announced their latest innovation – Hormel® plant-based chili with beans, a product that promises to appeal to plant lovers and chili enthusiasts alike.

Packed with 22 grams of plant protein per can, Hormel® plant-based chili with beans is dairy free, egg free, gluten free and BPA free, and contains no artificial flavors.

“With the plant-based category growing at double the rate of food overall and the fact that roughly two-thirds of plant-curious consumers are eager for plant-based canned chili, we wanted to provide a convenient and delicious solution. Now plant-curious and plant-committed consumers can enjoy America’s No. 1 selling chili brand,” said Sarah Johnson, senior brand manager for Hormel® chili. “Hormel® plant-based chili with beans, made with textured vegetable protein and soy-based crumble, delivers the taste, texture and appearance our loyal consumers expect.”

Hormel® plant-based chili with beans is available on Amazon (MSRP $2.07 – $2.60 per can) with more retailers coming soon. For recipe inspiration, please visit www.hormel.com/Brands/HormelChili. Follow the Hormel® chili social media channel @hormelchili on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

*Based on latest 52-week IRI data.