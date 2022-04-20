Paper Tapes Market Outlook | Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2022-2030

Masking and packaging applications of paper tapes are highly sought after across diverse industries. According to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI), rising demand from healthcare, automobile industries, furniture manufacturing, electronics, and other industries is driving the paper tapes market. Some of the key players in the market are Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Berry Global Inc., Advance Tapes International, Pro Tapes & Specialities Inc., PPI Adhesive Products, Specialty Tapes Industry, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Atlas Tapes S.A., PPM Industries S.P.A. and Can-Do National Tape.

FMI’s report on the paper tapes market offers comprehensive overview, covering growth drivers and restraints. Some of the key takeaways from the report are highlighted below.

Some of the leading brands are introducing new features that showcase increased heat and water resistance properties in tapes. Such improvements are helping in overall expansion of the market. The increasing focus on sustainable and advanced packaging solutions has been creating growth opportunities for paper tapes made from natural materials.

“Paper tapes are considered viable packaging solutions, especially because of their recyclability. They are one-time use products. So when no longer useful, these tapes can be recycled into eco-friendly products. They are usually sold fast and are considered great investment by manufacturers seeking to fulfil packaging needs of consumers” said an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Paper Tapes Market Report

The paper tapes market is expected to grow at 4.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2030

Rubber based adhesive tapes are finding increasing applications across diverse industries due their low price and better adhesion

Masking tapes will remain a highly sought-after product within the market

Demand for paper tapes for packaging will continue to rise through the forecast period

Sales of paper tapes in building and construction industry will continue to rise

Key Segments Covered in Paper Tapes Industry Research

Paper Tapes Market by Product Type

Masking Tape

Packaging Tape

Consumer & Stationary Tape

Others

Paper Tapes Market by Adhesive

Rubber-based Adhesive

Acrylic-based Adhesive

Silicon-based Adhesive

Paper Tapes Market by Application

Masking

Packaging

Sealing

Bundling

Fixing

General Use

Decorating

Labelling

Framing

Tabbing & Splicing

Paper Tapes Market by Feature Type

Single sided

Double sided

Paper Tapes Market by End User

Building & Construction

Automotive

Retail & Logistics

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Electronics & Electrical

General Industries

Paper Tapes Market by Region

North America Paper Tapes Market

Latin America Paper Tapes Market

Europe Paper Tapes Market

East Asia Paper Tapes Market

South Asia Paper Tapes Market

Oceania Paper Tapes Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Paper Tapes Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all sectors due to which demand for paper tapes has reduced significantly. The lack of goods transportation due to lockdown has decreased the need for paper tapes. Inadequate supply of raw materials too has affected the production. This is expected to cause decline in prices for paper tapes.

While industries such as automotive, packaging, and retail are likely to recover soon from their temporary period of lull, recovery in sectors such as building and construction is likely to be comparatively slower. This might hamper the overall growth of the market to an extent.

Valuable Insights Into The Paper Tapes Market

Future Market Insights (FMI) has presented in its report a detailed analysis about the paper tapes market and compiled an assessment for the years 2022-2030. In order to give a detailed understanding, the market has been divided into several segments.

In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into masking tape, packaging tape, consumer & stationary tape, and others. On the basis of end use, it is segmented into building & construction, automotive, retail & logistics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, electronics & electrical and general industries. Based on the feature type, it is classified into single sided and double sided.

In terms of adhesive type, the market is classified into rubber based adhesive, acrylic based adhesive and silicon based adhesive. On the basis of application, it is segregated into masking, packaging (sealing, bundling, fixing), general use (decorating, labeling, framing and others) and tabbing & splicing. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

