The Scenic Group announces new Vice President of Cruise Operations

Cruise and tourism industry professional Mark Robinson has joined the senior executive leadership team at The Scenic Group, which includes Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises, as vice president of cruise operations.

Robinson comes to Scenic Group with more than 35 years of industry experience. His most recent role was chief commercial and operations officer with start-up Cruise Saudi, where he built a considerable global interest in the region as a new cruise destination. Previously, Robinson spent three years as the Chief Commercial/Head of Business Development for Global Port Holdings, the world’s largest cruise port operator. His tourism and cruise experience includes 27 years with TUI & First Choice Group, where as CEO he was integral to the start-up and growth of Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services, taking it from a single port operator to operating more than 500 ports globally and establishing its position as the world’s largest global port services provider.

Robinson, who has already started with the business, will oversee the day-to-day operations of The Scenic Group’s award-winning luxury river and ocean yacht fleet, as well as direct the transitioning of the company’s new builds into operation. He will report directly to Rob Voss, Scenic Group’s chief operating officer.

Voss commented: “As we continue to grow, we are keen to reinforce a strong and robust executive leadership team for cruise operations that can assist in the operational integrity of all our many programmes as well as support our strong guest-focused culture both onboard the vessels and ashore.

“We look forward to Mark adding his extensive knowledge to our team and contributing to our never-ending focus on delivering the highest standards of luxury experiences and guest services across our fleets worldwide.”

Robinson added: “I am thrilled to be joining the Scenic Group during this exciting period of growth and am looking forward to working closely with our award-winning teams onboard our vessels and ashore as we offer our guests a first-class luxury experience for which the Scenic Group is renowned.”