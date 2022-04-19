TGI Fridays new ultimate munchie fix

TGI Fridays is burning up the munchie game on 4/20 with an all-new bundle to satisfy even the highest of craving. For a limited time only, fans can chill out and get the Blazed & Glazed Bundle from TGI Fridays rolled straight to their door via Uber Eats delivery, featuring a bundle of mouthwatering must-haves and an all-new blazed extension of the legendary TGI Fridays Whiskey-Glaze sauce.

The ultimate cure for your munchies, the Blazed & Glazed Bundle features three of TGI Fridays all-new Chicken Slammers, snackable crispy chicken finger sliders tossed in the new Whiskey-Glaze Blaze sauce, tucked into mini New England rolls and drizzled with spicy aioli and sesame seasoning. The bundle also packs a side of seasoned fries loaded with queso, mixed cheese, bacon and green onions and serves as the perfect pairing for any buds.

Available exclusively for delivery, the Blazed & Glazed Bundle is available on Uber Eats April 20 – May 4. On April 20, fans can take advantage of $4 off $20 TGI Fridays purchase on Uber Eats*.

“Our guests are looking to satisfy that TGI Fridays crave, especially on 4/20, and our limited-time Blazed & Glazed Bundle is the perfect must-have munchie fix,” said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays. “This bundle features one of our new delicious menu additions at TGI Fridays, our Chicken Slammers, along with a special limited-time blazed version that adds the perfect amount of heat to our legendary Whiskey-Glaze sauce.”

While the Blazed & Glazed Bundle is available for a limited-time only, TGI Fridays Chicken Slammers are lighting up TGI Fridays menus nationwide. TGI Fridays Chicken Slammers Boards come in a variety of combinations, including Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Slammer Board paired with two 2-bone cut Whiskey-Glazed Big Ribs, coleslaw and seasoned fries; Buffalo Chicken Slammer Board tossed in Frank’s RedHot® Buffalo sauce with ranch, diced celery and crumbled blue cheese and paired with four Boneless Buffalo Wings, coleslaw and seasoned fries; and Italian Chicken Slammer Board with Garlic Parmesan sauce with marinara and Parmesan-Romano cheese and paired with four Mozzarella Sticks, coleslaw and seasoned fries.