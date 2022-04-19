Earthquake Rumbles Through Mindanao in the Philippines

Some light sleepers in Manila were woken up by a 6.2 earthquake in Mindanao, and island within the Philippines.

The quake took place at 01:23:11 UTC on April 19, 2022.

The earthquake was shallow at 39 kilometers occurring mostly in the water at 7.115N 126.778E, mitigating the potential for damage.

Distances:

• 28.5 km (17.7 mi) ESE of Manay, Philippines

• 56.1 km (34.8 mi) SSE of Baganga, Philippines

• 64.5 km (40.0 mi) ENE of Mati, Philippines

• 88.2 km (54.7 mi) ENE of Lupon, Philippines

• 128.8 km (79.9 mi) E of Davao, Philippines

There have been no reports of damages or harm to people.