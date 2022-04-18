Fresh Organic Chicken Market – Latest Scenario On Innovation, Revolutionary Opportunities & Top Consumers 2031

The fresh organic chicken is defined as a chicken that has been fed on organic feed, grown in uncluttered environment, and is free from all kinds of pesticides and synthetic additives. The trend of organic chicken gained prominence in the early 2010s right after the outbreak of organic food trends in the mid-2000s in the West.

Wellness oriented consumers are much likely to prefer chicken that has fewer or no toxins, less fats, and more raw flavour; traits of fresh organic chicken. Growing affinity towards chemical-free foods, readiness to pay more for good quality foods, and the rising cases of bird-flu outbreaks are some of the key factors that will bolster the growth of fresh organic chicken market.

Growing Awareness of Health Hazards of Eating Broiler Chicken to Favour the Growth of Fresh Organic Chicken Market

The broiler chicken segment forms the largest part of the global poultry market accounting for a hefty market share of more than 93%, the rest belonging to the organic chicken segment. In order to help them grow faster, broiler chicken are fed with harmful chemicals and antibiotics that leads to early puberty in females and causes male fertility problems.

Regular consumption of broiler chicken that contains high levels of unhealthy fats can gradually cause problems such as obesity, high blood pressure, and heart problems. Most of the broiler chicken are carry high level of faecal infection which results in salmonella dysentery in humans.

With the advent of internet consumers have become smarter and quite aware of the know-how of the poultry industry. This will gradually create a stir in the global poultry market and hence, the growth rate of the fresh organic chicken market is estimated to be 5-6% more than that of the regular chicken market over the forecast period.

Global Fresh Organic Chicken: Key Players

Some of the key players manufacturing fresh organic chicken are as follows –

Hain Celestial

Foster Farms

Perdue Farms

Tyson Foods Inc.

Pilgrim’s

Plainville Farms

Sanderson Farms

Bell & Evans

Eversfield Organic

Plukon Food Group

Opportunities for Global Fresh Organic Chicken Market Participants

The European region is estimated to have the largest market share by volume due to the presence of vast number of organic meat growers and eaters in the European countries. Since the trend of organic foods in European nations are souring sky high at present, the European market is also expected to be the frontrunner in terms of organic chicken production and growth rate.

The North American market accounts for the second largest market share after Europe, alas, it posts growing concern from the abrupt growth of vegan and plant-based foods that could create trouble for fresh organic chicken market players of North America.

However, presence of hard-core meat eaters in the North American market may project an optimistic scenario. The South Asian and East Asian markets are expected to follow suit at a much later phase but would offer loads of business opportunities to local framers and emerging players in the long run.

The Oceania region accounts for the largest production of global organic foods registering a 50% plus market share and since it lays quite ahead in terms of growth on the PLC curve, the market for fresh organic chicken in Oceania will project a moderate growth rate. MEA and Latin America regions are expected to portray the lowest growth rates.

COVID-19 Impact

The profession of raising animals and then killing them for food purpose causes animal suffering and threatens human health. The US Centres for Disease control and Prevention (CDC) states that more than 75% of emerging infectious diseases originate in animals.

Animals in the factory farms are crammed together in filthy and faeces-ridden conditions and are butchered on killing floors soaked with blood and other bodily fluids, creating a flourishing environment for pathogens and viruses. For prevention of outbreaks of animal-borne pandemics such as the alleged COVID-19 pandemic, the world could switch to plant based protein sources, ultimately leading to an upsurge in the plant based protein market share.

Also, according to WHO, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in animals. For instance, SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV were transmitted by civet cats and dromedary camels respectively. Though there is no evidence that COVID-19 originated from an animal source, the consumers would be wise enough to abstain from buying animal and meat products from unhygienic retail outlets. The yearning for safer foods would ultimately create a trend of preferring healthier/organic food products over other unhealthy food products.

