U.S. Digital Ovulation Test Kits Market is expected to grow at a market CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2021-2031)

Digital ovulation tests help women to maximize the chances of conceiving naturally by identifying the two most fertile days of their menstrual cycle by measuring the changes in the level of luteinizing hormone (LH), which is important to fertility parameters. According to Future Market Insights (FMI) the U.S. digital ovulation test kits market is estimated to be US$ 80 Mn in 2021, and is expected to grow at a market CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2021-2031)

Some of the digital devices available in the market have advanced features such as connectivity to Bluetooth or smart countdown. Clearblue, First Response and E.P.T. are some of the most popular digital ovulation test kits brands available in the U.S. market.

Increasing purchasing power and growing consumer awareness about women’s health are the two factors expected to drive the growth of the digital ovulation test kits market in the U.S. Various states in the country are focusing on improving women health through various awareness and healthcare programs.

For instance, the American pregnancy association along with its education partner Fairhaven Health LLC guides ovulation testing to couples trying to get pregnant. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the digital ovulation test kit market.

Rising first-time pregnancy demographics and decreasing fertility rates, along with rising levels of disposable income and growing advancements in ovulation testing are some of the major factors driving the growth of the digital ovulation test kit market in the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the sale of digital ovulation test kits. The nationwide lockdown and disrupted supply chains have limited the availability of these products. The pandemic in the first few months of 2020 has negatively impacted the digital ovulation test kits market.

Key Takeaways from the U.S. Digital Ovulation Test Kits Market Study

Branded test kits are expected to dominate the U.S. digital ovulation test kits market, rising at a CAGR of around 9.3%.

Institutional sales are expected to witness significant growth with easier access to patients driving a CAGR of around 8.8%.

Home based use of digital ovulation test kits to gain traction owing to lower stress for use through menstrual cycles.

Relatively higher costs to potentially limit sales of digital variants of ovulation test kits in the country.

Who is Winning?

The U.S. market is set to expand strongly owing to the rising prevalence of fertility disorders and the adoption of digital ovulation test kits. Furthermore, the advancements in digital ovulation test kits are expected to boost market demand.

Manufacturers are currently focusing on designing novel offerings that can provide better results at a lower cost, while also providing simple and reliable outputs. Key manufacturers are signing strategic partnership agreement within the industry to expand their product portfolios across the U.S.

In 2017, Sugentech, a major digital ovulation test kits manufacturer entered into a strategic partnership with CGETC, Inc., a consumer fulfilment and marketing company located in the U.S.

The business alliance aims to support the distribution of product portfolios across the country and emerging players are extending their partnership to strengthen their market presence.

For instance, In February 2019 NFI Consumer Healthcare expanded the agreement with Callitas Health to distribute co-branded products such as NFI’s e.p.t, the leading Over-the-Counter (OTC) ovulation test kit in the U.S.

Key market players covered by FMI include Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Sugentech Inc., Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., iXensor Co. Ltd, Samplytics Technologies Private Limited, Bio-AMD, and others consolidating their positions through mergers, acquisitions and new product launches.

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2031. The U.S. digital ovulation test kits market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on digital ovulation test kits market on basis of product in detail, cover every aspect of the market such as (Branded Test Kits and Private Label Test Kits), and distribution channel (Institutional Sales (Hospital Pharmacies, Gynecology Clinics, IVF Clinics and Maternity Care Centers) and Retail Sales (Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online Sales)) in the U.S.

