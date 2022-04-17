De-Agglomerating Equipment Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2029

De-Agglomerating Equipment Market- An Overview

Deagglomeration continues to be a vital process for operators across multiple industrial ecosystems. The process of deagglomeration, followed by delumping and separation, entails the reduction of sticky and heat sensitive conglomerate masses into crumbs, pieces, or powders of uniform dimensions. De-agglomerating equipment is gaining immense popularity across multiple end-use industries, as it helps in replacing labor-intensive and expensive manual separation processes.

End-users across multiple industries are seeking de-agglomerating equipment ideal for high-volume requirements, offering improved throughput, higher convenience, easy maintenance, and easy clean-up. Manufacturers in the de-agglomerating equipment market are vying to offer de-agglomerating equipment with optimal power consumption, which, in turn, will be high beneficial for the end-users.

De-Agglomerating Equipment Market- Novel Developments

Leading players in the de-agglomerating equipment market are focusing on new product innovations and developments for sustained business growth. From conceptualization to development, companies manufacturing de-agglomerating equipment are ensuring that every step is well-aligned with the ultimate goal i.e. meeting end-user needs and requirements.

In 2019, Munson Machinery- a key player in the de-agglomerating equipment market- launched a new DeClumper dual dive lump breaker, namely ‘RDC-3030-SS’. This model reduces compact materials and agglomerates into the original particle sizes, is approximately 279 mm high, and can easily fit in restricted spaces in between bulk handling , storage, packaging , and processing equipment. This product has been specifically developed to withstand heavy and challenging applications and entails easy & simple maintenance.

De-Agglomerating Equipment Market- Dynamics

De-Agglomerating Equipment Market- Ever-Evolving Demand from Food Processing Applications to Drive Growth

Use of de-agglomerating equipment in food processing applications is picking pace, as multiple steps in the food processing industry feature steps wherein size reduction is of utmost importance. Majority of the products or ingredients are treated with some sort of delumping or deagglomeration before they are transformed into final and finished versions.

De-agglomerating equipment is finding extensive use across multiple food manufacturing processes, such as bakery & confectionery, breakfast cereals, and others. Moreover, de-agglomerating equipment are also being used for delumping raisins in the form of a cost-saving & economic alternative to the labor-intensive & conventional manual deagglomeration. Such particulars provide substantial credence to the unabated demand for de-agglomerating equipment from food processing applications, thereby driving the growth of de-agglomerating equipment market.

De-Agglomerating Equipment Market- Surging Adoption in Chemical Manufacturing Applications to Propel Growth

De-agglomeration equipment is finding extensive use in the deagglomeration of nanoparticles and also in many other chemical manufacturing applications. Manufacturers of agricultural chemicals are adopting de-agglomeration equipment for production of herbicide , pesticides, and fungicides. In case of chemical manufacturing applications, formation of particle clusters during addition of powders into liquid solutions remains a longstanding challenge.

Apart from cluster formation, chemical manufacturers increasingly rely on deagglomeration for multiple reasons, including improvement of slurry performance, enhanced appearance, and improvement of surface area coverage. Such particulars bring importance of de-agglomeration equipment to the fore in the chemical manufacturing arena, thereby driving the de-agglomeration equipment market.

De-Agglomerating Equipment Market- Manufacturers Focus on Incorporation of Advanced Features to Exceed End User Expectations

Manufacturers in the de-agglomeration equipment market are focusing on improving their product positioning via addition of advanced features beneficial to end-users in a bid to exceed the end user expectations. Key players in the de-agglomeration equipment market are offering gentle screening & deagglomeration of raw materials, which, in turn, helps in preventing unwanted size reduction and irregular dimensions. Companies operating in the de-agglomeration equipment market are also focusing on making their products highly agile along with unparalleled ease of installation. With end users being increasingly drawn toward products that are easy-to-clean and entail minimum maintenance, manufacturers are focusing on incorporating the same in their offerings.

Analyzing customer requirements and incorporating the same in their products continues to a prominent mantra of manufacturers to attain high profitability. Manufacturers in the de-agglomeration equipment market are offering custom-based de-agglomeration equipment specifically tailored to end-user needs and specifications, with a sole objective of nourishing end-user confidence and repeat sales.

The report on de-agglomerating equipment market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global de-agglomerating equipment market. The report on de-agglomerating equipment market provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with de-agglomerating equipment market attractiveness as per segments. The report on de-agglomerating equipment market also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on de-agglomerating equipment market segments and geographies.

De-Agglomerating Equipment Market- Segmentation

By end use, de-agglomerating equipment market has been segmented into

Food Processing

Chemical Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Others

De-Agglomerating Equipment Market – Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market of de-agglomerating equipment market

Changing de-agglomerating equipment market dynamics in the industry

In-depth segmentation of the de-agglomerating equipment market

Historical, current, and projected de-agglomerating equipment market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in de-agglomerating equipment market

Competitive landscape of the de-agglomerating equipment market

Strategies for key players operating in de-agglomerating equipment market and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth in the de-agglomerating equipment market

A neutral perspective on de-agglomerating equipment market performance

Must-have information for de-agglomerating equipment market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

