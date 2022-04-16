Russia bans PM Boris Johnson, half of the UK government

The Foreign Ministry of Russian Federation announced today that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss and 11 other top British officials, including British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, have been placed on a “stop list” and banned from entering Russia.

The ban comes as a response to ‘unprecedented hostile actions’ and an ‘unbridled’ political and media campaign aimed at isolating Russia, the ministry claimed.

“This step was taken as a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in an official statement issued on Saturday, April 16.

Russia has also accused the United Kingdom of ‘pumping’ Ukraine ‘full of lethal arms’ and coordinating such actions with other NATO members. According to Russia’s claims, the UK has also been ‘instigating’ its Western allies and other nations to impose massive sanctions against Russia, in response to the brutal war of aggression Russia wages against Ukraine.

With this new ‘ban’ Putin’s regime has introduced sanctions against roughly half of the British government, which currently has 23 ministerial departments. Health Secretary Sajid Javid, as well as the education, environment and international trade secretaries have not been added to Moscow’s ‘stop list’ so far.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that the list would soon be ‘extended’ as certain other ‘British politicians and MPs’ contributing to ‘anti-Russian hysteria’ would be added.

Earlier this week, Russia introduced similar sanctions against hundreds of members of the US Congress.

Similar restrictions were also slapped on 87 Canadian senators.

US President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were sanctioned by Moscow last month.

Russia’s ‘bans’ are seen as purely symbolic PR fits of political impotence and desperation, for the likelihood of the top British, US or Canadian officials having any need or want to enter Russia in any foreseeable future is highly improbable.