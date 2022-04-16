Dried Honey Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2029

Dried Honey Market Outlook

Honey is one of the best sources of energy that improves your immune system also and the same benefit it offers when consuming in the dried form. Dried honey is a powdered form of honey. Dry honey enhances, compliments, and intensifies the ingredients flavourings in which it is used.

Some of the factors that are contributing to the growth of the market include: longer shelf life than raw honey, inexpensive, maintains the consistency of the food, and it is considered as the best alternative to sugar. However, the factors that could sink the market growth include problems of under or over-drying and absence of pure honey.

Incorporation of Dry Honey in Various Industries is Growing Due to the Increasing Demand for Healthy Products from Individuals

In the past few years, a growing interest in dry honey over the conventional honey is observed owing to the advantages it holds over conventional liquid honey, including higher shelf life, convenience in transport and storage, among more.

Moreover, dried honey is inexpensive when compared to conventional honey and other sweeteners which is why more and more foodservice providers are incorporating it in their products instead of conventional sweeteners.Personal care and cosmetic industry are the ones increasing the demand for dried honey significantly. Integration of dried honey in various cosmetics and personal care products is proliferating and providing the market a substantial boost.

Dried honey is emerging as an important alternative for conventional liquid honey, Arabic gum, and other sweeteners, and is expected to witness hefty demand over the forecast period.

Dried Honey Market: Regional Analysis

The prospect of growth for the dried honey market in the Asia Pacific is quite high as China is the leading producer of honey with more than half a million ton in the year 2017. In India also, the production of natural honey is in abundance. The dried honey market in the Asia Pacific could flourish in the years to come. The market in North America seems attractive too with the incorporation of dried honey increasing in personal care and cosmetics, and various health foods as a growing interest toward health-enhancing foods is observed in the individuals.

Dried Honey Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Dried Honey market are:

Specialty Products and Technology Inc.

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Best Ground International

Bio Botanica, Inc.

Domino Specialty Ingredients (ASR Group)

Haldin Pacific Semesta

Spice Jungle, LLC

Ohly (ABF Ingredients)

Hoosier Hill Farm

Maple Leaf Garden Food Co.

Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.

Natural Sourcing LLC

Augason Farms

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Dried Honey market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, application, and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Dried Honey Market Segments

Dried Honey Market Dynamics

Dried Honey Market Size

Dried Honey Supply and Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges pertaining to Dried Honey Market

Competition Landscape and Emerging Market Participants in Dried Honey Market

Value Chain Analysis of the Dried Honey Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Dried Honey Market Segmentation

The Dried Honey market can be segmented on the basis of product type, nature, end-use, flavours, form, and sales channel

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented as:

Dried Honey Blend

Spray Dried Honey

Others

On the basis of nature, the market can be segmented as:

On the basis of end use, the market can be segmented as:

Food and Beverages

Special Dietary Formulations

Vinaigrettes

Sauces

Brines

Marinades

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Glazes

Health Foods

Seasonings

Dry Mixes

Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others (Pharmaceuticals, etc.)

On the basis of flavours, the market can be segmented as:

Honey (100%)

Honey with Menthol

Honey with Lemon

Honey with Eucalyptus

Honey with Other Flavours

On the basis of form, the market can be segmented as:

On the basis of the sales channel, the market can be segmented as:

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

General Grocery Stores

Online Stores

