Methionine Market Outlook Cover New Business Strategy with Upcoming Opportunity 2029

Methionine Market Outlook

Methionine is a key component used on finfish, crustaceans, and shrimps. It is a vital amino acid found in humans. It plays a vital role in the health and metabolism of many species, including humans. Supplementation of methionine benefits those suffering from copper poisoning. The food and nutrition board of the United States set the RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowances) for amino acids in 2002. For methionine, the maximum recommended allowance for adults is 19mg/kg body weight/day. Also, under the U.S. certified organic program, methionine is allowed as a supplement to organic poultry feed.

High levels of methionine are found in eggs, fish, and meat. Its use in pharmaceuticals includes treating allergies, alcoholism, drug withdrawal, depression, asthma, radiation side effects among more. However, according to numerous studies, overconsumption of methionine is linked with cancer growth, which presents an obstacle in the growth of the methionine market.

To Get a Sample Copy of the Report visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-9613

Animal Feed Sector to Lead the Growth of the Methionine Market

Animal feed has emerged as the primary application end-use segment and expected to lead the segment for the years to come. Poultry is the leading consumer for methionine. The increasing emergence of fish proteins and tuna infused based dietary, and sports supplements are leading to a healthy lifestyle is expected to provide a significant boost to the market. Methionine is evolving as a replacement for fish powder since it is cheaper, effective, and easily available. In pharmaceuticals, methionine is being used for medicines for treating liver disorders, increasing acidity of urine and bettering wound healing. Growing concern for animal welfare is anticipated to be the primary factor driving significant to the methionine market over the next few years.

Methionine Market: Key Developments

In October 2016, Evonik Industries started the construction of its second methionine complex in Singapore. The complex possesses the production capacity of around 150,000 metric tons with initial investment costs more than half a billion dollars.

In July 2015, Evonik Nutrition, DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., and Care GmbH announced their joint development agreement for the production of algae-based omega-3 fatty acids products made for animal nutrition, particularly for applications of pet food. The contract aimed to meet the increasing demand for omega-3 fatty acids.

Methionine Market: Regional Analysis

The methionine market in Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in terms of volume owing to the abundant population and an extensive animal feed industry. Increasing demand for dietary and sports supplements is expected to play an important role in the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Also, the production of cattle has taken a significant toll, which is expected to help further the Asia Pacific to retain its position in the market at the end of the forecast period. Meanwhile, the methionine market in North America is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. By product type, plant-based methionine was leading the market and expected to gain more share over the forecast period owing to the stringent government norms to ban bone meal and fish silage.

Browse Full Report at : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/methionine-market

Methionine Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Methionine market are:

Evonik Industries

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.

Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Limited

Bluestar Adisseo Company

CJ Cheil Jedang

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical

Phibro Animal Health

Sunrise Nutrachem

Prinova Group

Iris Biotech GmbH

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Tocris Bioscience

Beijing FortuneStar S&T Development Co., Limited

Jinzhou Jirong Amino Acid Co., Ltd.

AnaSpec, Inc.

Novus International Inc.

Kingchem Life Science LLC

Stolt Nielsen Japan Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Methionine market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, application, and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Methionine Market Segments

Methionine Market Dynamics

Methionine Market Size

Methionine Supply and Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges pertaining to Methionine Market

Competition Landscape and Emerging Market Participants in Methionine Market

Value Chain Analysis of the Methionine Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Methionine Market Segmentation

The Methionine market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end use

On the basis of product type, the Methionine market can be segmented as:

On the basis of end use, the Methionine market can be segmented as:

Food and Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Poultry

Pigs

Cattle

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Read Related Reports:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights,

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs