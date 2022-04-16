Unique spinal traction used to change spine’s structure

Dr. Kayla Clark and Dr. Shane Walton of Fremont Spine and Wellness are offering Chiropractic BioPhysics® as a revolutionary form of chiropractic care. Unlike the traditional adjustments that chiropractic is known for, Fremont Spine and Wellness incorporates Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP) into their care as a way of providing long-term treatment results that can yield powerful pain relief and make noticeable changes to the shape of the spine.

Traditional chiropractic care is best known for its manual manipulations of the spine, which are commonly referred to as “chiropractic adjustments.” While manual manipulation has been associated with a multitude of health and wellness benefits, when it comes to corrective chiropractic treatment, manual manipulations are not always sufficient to move the bones and joints back into optimal alignment.

The Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP) technique utilizes more than chiropractic adjustments to help move bones and joints. CBP employs customized spinal traction setups in addition to mirror-image adjustments, both of which function to relax the bones and joints and then shift them back into proper alignment. A critical component of CBP treatment is ensuring that a series of x-rays and detailed digital postural analysis is taken before and after treatment. This ensures that CBP-certified chiropractors know exactly what they’re treating, where spinal adjustments are needed, and what sort of customized traction setup to create.

Dr. Kayla Clark and Dr. Shane Walton are both certified CBP practitioners who have seen Chiropractic BioPhysics® produce radical results in the corrective chiropractic field. “CBP is unmatched when it comes to pain relief and corrective chiropractic,” says Dr. Shane Walton. “Dr. Clark and I have seen patients come in with an abnormal curve in their spine, and leave at the end of their treatment plan with their natural curve restored.”

But Chiropractic BioPhysics® isn’t just a powerful tool for correcting spinal misalignments—it can also provide noticeable pain relief. “The root of patients’ pain is frequently caused by misalignment,” Dr. Kayla Clark explains. “When the misalignment is corrected, the pain usually disappears, as well.” Although many patients report feeling immediate pain relief after CBP treatment, immediate relief isn’t the only goal. CBP aims to create long-term relief and overall health improvements, which is accomplished by moving bones and joints over periods of time.

An individualized CBP treatment plan may span the course of a few months, but there is a reason for this: it takes time to move bones and joints in order to realize long-term effects. Similar to the speed at which braces move teeth, Chiropractic BioPhysics® gradually shifts the spinal structure back toward ideal balance and health.