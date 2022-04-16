All new 2023 Kia Niro makes its sustainable debut

Today, the all-new Kia Niro CUV made its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show. The next-generation Niro has been designed from the ground up to meet and exceed the expectations of eco-minded consumers. With striking styling cues and a commitment to sustainability and connectivity throughout, the 2023 Niro will launch in the United States with three highly efficient, electrified powertrains: hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and all-electric (EV).

“Kia’s electrified vehicle momentum continues with the launch of the all-new second-generation Niro, which offers more refinement, versatility, connectivity, and technology than ever,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “The 2023 Niro was designed for today’s needs and for sustainable future mobility.”

An urban environment like Manhattan, where space is at a premium, provides an optimal backdrop for the launch of the 2023 Niro. When it arrives at Kia retailers in all 50 states fall, 2022, the 2023 Niro family will present state-of-the-art electrified powertrain options and outstanding efficiency wrapped in a sleek, aerodynamic, and technologically focused package. In its second generation, Niro remains the only vehicle on the market available with three different electrified propulsion options.

Shaped by Nature

Inside and out, the 2023 Niro features bold design inspired by the “Opposites United” philosophy that infuses inspiration from nature with aerodynamic refinement. The exterior of the 2023 Niro embodies a sophisticated and adventurous sense of purpose that takes strong influence from the 2019 HabaNiro concept, and it achieves an impressive drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.29. Its upswept, striking daytime running lights (DRL) flank the signature tiger nose grille, which has evolved with the new Kia brand identity. At the rear, boomerang-shaped LED taillights sit alongside uncomplicated surface treatments for a concise and aerodynamic styling combination, while the heartbeat-shaped rear reflector, rugged looking skid plate garnish and lower bumper enhance the front-end design. Niro HEV and Niro PHEV can be identified by black door cladding and wheel arches, while Niro EV is distinguished by Steel Grey or black exterior trim, depending on body color.

The all-new Kia Niro features a bold and dynamic design inspired by the brand’s acclaimed ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, and specifically its design pillar ‘Joy for Reason’. The treatment takes inspiration from nature, while the choice of colors, materials and finishes aim to strike the perfect balance between an environmentally responsible approach to mobility and a future-oriented passenger car vision.

The side profile of the 2023 Kia Niro is accentuated by the Aero Blade, a highly distinctive shape that also aids airflow underneath. The Aero Blade can be painted in body color or in a variety of contrasting colors. Further enhancing the profile of Niro HEV and Niro PHEV are optional 18-inch wheels inspired by the HabaNiro.

Dimensionally, the 2023 Niro retains a compact footprint but is incrementally larger than the vehicle it replaces. The wheelbase increases to 107.1 inches, and overall length increases to 174 inches. Cargo capacity behind the rear seats increases to 22.8 cubic feet. And with 6.3 inches of ground clearance, Niro can easily handle urban activities. With these changes, Niro has 8 more cubic feet of passenger cabin room and 50 percent more cargo room than the Tesla Model 3.

Forward-Looking Interior Design

Complementing the bold exterior of the all-new Niro is an avant-garde interior, styled and upholstered with premium materials and textured surfaces. Its parametric design borrows cues from the all-electric EV6 for a tech-focused environment in all configurations and trims.

Upscale touches abound inside the 2023 Niro, and sustainability is integral to the materiality of the passenger compartment. The interior of Niro EV is composed of animal-free textiles, including the premium seating surfaces to touchpoints throughout the cabin. The headliner is composed of recycled wallpaper, which contains 56 percent reused PET fibers. The slim, contemporary seats with integrated coat hangers enhance roominess, and they are covered by high-quality bio polyurethane and Tencel made from eucalyptus leaves. BTX-free paint, which is free from benzene, toluene, and xylene isomers, is used on the door panels to minimize the impact on the environment and reduce waste.

Style and in-car technology contribute to a sense of calm in the interior of the all-new Kia Niro. The off-center dashboard curves around the front occupants, with opposing horizontal and diagonal lines leading to a calming yet daring aesthetic. Available panoramic, dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system create a powerful, first visual impression, and offer state-of-the-art connectivity. Ambient mood lighting in a multitude of color combinations heightens the senses while creating a serene environment. Active Sound Design allows the driver to digitally enhance the engine and motor sounds of the Niro; an eight-speaker Harman/Kardon premium sound system is optional. The front seats, which feature optional heating and ventilation, offer standard USB ports on the side and optional seat memory positions on some variants.

Thanks to developments in interior packaging, the 2023 Niro now offers the roominess of a vehicle one size larger—and best-in-class passenger room. Generous front and rear headroom, legroom, and shoulder room demonstrate Kia’s commitment to passenger comfort and spaciousness.

Vehicle Technology Takes Center Stage

Advanced vehicle technology manifests in myriad forms in the all-new Kia Niro, from customizable vehicle settings through the in-dash infotainment system to class-leading, standard active safety equipment.

Approaching the vehicle, heartbeat-inspired DRLs and available power-folding mirrors act as a warm greeting. Once inside, available memory seats on some variants recall the driver’s position, and programmable mood lighting sets the scene. An available Head-Up Display (HUD) projects directions, active safety warnings, vehicle speed, and current infotainment directly in the driver’s line of sight. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability are standard, and a wireless phone charger is optional.4

The 2023 Niro EV is available with the same vehicle-to-load (V2L) onboard generator functionality pioneered by the EV65.