Riyadh Airport now provides flight notifications in sign language

Riyadh Airports Company, which manages and operates King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has launched an updated version of the interactive chat service via “WhatsApp” and Twitter. The new version is cutting-edge technology, empowered with artificial intelligence technology.

The latest version includes new features to provide a unique and innovative experience, such as replacing long text messages and lists with a set of options and drop-down menus, which allow the user to click on the menu and choose the service to get the service rapidly and effortlessly.

Another big milestone is providing flight notifications in sign language for the deaf and dumb, as well as information on the airport’s services, making KKIA the first airport in the world to provide such a feature.

In this context, Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, CEO of Riyadh Airports, said: “By launching the updated version of the interactive service, we aim to enhance passengers’ experiences through King Khalid International Airport. As we apply artificial intelligence to create an engaging experience through social channels, as well as providing an unparalleled travel experience for people with disabilities.”

Travelers and airport visitors will be able to easily inquire about flights, service rates, and other information using the new feature, which is available for “IOS” and “Android” users. This service will also contribute to the diversification of communication channels and the achievement of new levels of passenger satisfaction.

King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabian capital is a secondary hub for Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia.

It’s worth mentioning that Riyadh Airports unveiled several initiatives recently as part of its strategic digital transformation plan, including the newly introduced advanced digital platform “OFOQ” to manage operations at KKIA.