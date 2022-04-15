Whole-Wheat Flour Market Outlook Cover New Business Strategy with Upcoming Opportunity 2029

Whole-Wheat Flour Market Outlook

Whole wheat flour is refined from whole wheat kernels into small, vitamin-and-mineral-loaded fuel, and fiber-rich for incorporation into healthier foods. Whole-wheat flour is a basic food ingredient, and it includes endosperm, the bran, and wheat grain germ which provides it a little darker colour thus making it more wholesome. Incorporation of whole-wheat flour in the baking of bread and other baked goods is increasing prominently owing to the growing demand for healthy foods and rising number of health-conscious consumers.

Healthful living is recognized as one of the megatrends, with whole-wheat flour being titled out as an example of this on-going trend in action, and customers’ favorite for naturally functional foods.

However, the factors that could take down the growth of the whole-wheat flour market includes, harder accessibility, costlier, and decreased shelf life.

Millennials Impelling Growth for the Whole-Wheat Flour Market

As whole-wheat flour gives a more pleasant flavor and a chew with great character, it is gaining significant prominence among those going for healthier foods.

Millennials are leading the charge for whole grain baked good, which in turn is providing a significant boost to the whole-wheat flour market.

In an interview for Food Business News, it was discovered that half of the consumers are interested in whole-wheat flour and one in every four shoppers is going for whole-wheat flour.

Also, according to the data issued by the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the whole-wheat flour production accounted for just over 5% of United States flour production in 2017.

Also, it has been observed that the whole-wheat flour products that are shipped from distributors to foodservice operators, increased by more than 15% in 2017.

Whole-Wheat Flour Market: Key Developments

In July 2018, Ardent Mills announced its plans to collaborate with Arcadia Biosciences Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, on wheat innovation. The project aims to improve the overall flavor of whole-wheat flour and extend the shelf life.

In March 2016, The King Arthur Flour Company introduced an identity preserved 100% whole grain whole-wheat flour.

Whole-Wheat Flour Market: Regional Analysis

Whole-wheat flour is growing at an astonishing rate – proving in the market after market that customers worldwide are beginning to understand the importance of enjoying more whole-wheat flour.

Whole-wheat flour is considered a favorite superfood in Central and Latin America due to its nutritional values and distinct taste.

Whole-wheat flour is considered one of the most extensive and vital resources for many native individuals in North America.In India and the United Kingdom, white wheat is commonly used for making whole-wheat flour instead of red as in the U.S.

Whole-Wheat Flour Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Whole-Wheat Flour market are:

The King Arthur Flour Company

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Gold Medal (General Mills)

Georgia Organics

Stone Ground (Arrowhead Mills)

Wheat Montana

Anson Mills

Heartland Mill Inc.

Siemer Milling Company

Lindsey Mills

Hodgson Mills

General Mills

Ardent Mills

Wilkins Rogers Mills

Prestige Group of Industries

Conagra Mills

Sunrise Flour Mill

Kishan Exports

Natural Way Mills

Belize (Archer Daniels Midland)

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Whole-Wheat Flour market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, application, and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Whole-Wheat Flour Market Segments

Whole-Wheat Flour Market Dynamics

Whole-Wheat Flour Market Size

Whole-Wheat Flour Supply and Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges pertaining to Whole-Wheat Flour Market

Competition Landscape and Emerging Market Participants in Whole-Wheat Flour Market

Value Chain Analysis of the Whole-Wheat Flour Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Whole-Wheat Flour Market Segmentation

The Whole-Wheat Flour market can be segmented on the basis of product type, nature, end use, packaging, and sales channel

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented as:

Whole Wheat Pancake Flour

Whole Wheat Bread Flour

Whole Wheat Pizza Flour

Whole Wheat Cracker Flour

On the basis of nature, the market can be segmented as:

On the basis of applications, the market can be segmented as:

Bakery Products

Bread

Biscuits

Buns

Rolls

Cookies

Sweet Goods

Desserts

Tortillas

Others

On the basis of packaging, the market can be segmented as:

Bags

Supersacks

Bulk Tankers

On the basis of the sales channel, the market can be segmented as:

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

General Grocery Stores

Online Stores

