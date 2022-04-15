A New Global Loyalty Rewards Program with an Attitude

IHG One Rewards is offering a new mobile app powered by leading technology with richer benefits and more ways to earn. The reimagined program connects IHG One Rewards members to IHG’s growing portfolio of 17 brands.

The launch of IHG One Rewards follows the announcement in January 2022 of the program’s new tier and bonus point earning structure.

A new tier and bonus point earning structure allows members to earn more points faster.

It starts on April 13, 2022, and will be reflected in all member accounts on or before April 17, 2022.

Further, member benefits include free breakfast for Diamond Elite members as a welcome amenity choice, and exclusive access to Reward Night Discount Promotions for Platinum Elite and Diamond Elite members.

There are more opportunities for Elite members to receive early check-in, late check-out and room upgrades for Platinum Elite and Diamond Elite members

In the coming weeks, IHG Hotels & Resorts will also roll out the new IHG One Rewards mobile app, which will power IHG One Rewards.

The app is a key element to IHG One Rewards and offers more personalized, offers streamlined booking IHG says.

IHG One Rewards members will be prompted to update their app on their device either through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Claire Bennett, Global Chief Customer Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “This is one of the largest investments in recent years. It’s also the biggest development we’ve made in the loyalty space since introducing the industry’s first loyalty program.”