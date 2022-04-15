New stage in relationship: Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame visits Jamaica

Rwanda’s President Kagame is currently visiting Jamaica to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations, with a focus at diplomatic relations and development of political and business cooperation between the two nations.

President Paul Kagame has arrived in Jamaica on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, which seeks to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

He was welcomed by Governor General Patrick Allen and Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the Norman Manley International Airport on Wednesday.

While in Jamaica, President Kagame held talks with Governor-General Allen, then met the Prime Minister Holness, among other government officials.

Jamaica’s office of the Prime said in a statement that President Kagame’s visit had coincided with Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence and represents an important opportunity for the deepening of bilateral relations between the countries.

The Jamaican Prime Minister’s statement said that President Kagame’s visit will also help to reinforce the steadily relationship between the African continent and the Caribbean member countries (Caricom) region.

“This visit marks a new stage in our relationship and I look forward in particular to the continued collaboration towards the strengthening of the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Jamaica and Rwanda,” read part of the message from the Jamaican Prime Minister.

Mr. Kagame held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Holness at Jamaica House, during which the leaders are to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

Later on the two leaders will hold government to government panel discussion between respective delegations.

To conclude his State Visit, President Kagame will join Prime Minister Holness for an interactive interview, “Think Jamaica” discussing various topics including the future of Africa and Caribbean partnerships.

Rwanda will host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in mid-June this year. The meeting will gather delegates from 54 states and will be attended by Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla.

CHOGM was due to have been held in Kigali in June 2020 but has been postponed twice due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHOGM is customarily held every two years and is the Commonwealth’s highest consultative and policy-making gathering. Commonwealth leaders selected Rwanda as host for their next gathering when they met in London in 2018.

