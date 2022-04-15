Laminated Tubes Market Trends by Key Players, End User, Demand, Analysis Growth and Forecast by 2031

Laminated Tubes Market By Product Type (Plastic Barrier Laminates (PBL), Aluminum Barrier Laminates (ABL)), Cap Type (Stand-up Cap, Nozzle Cap, Fez Cap, Flip Top Cap), End Use (Cosmetics, Oral Care, Commercial, Pharmaceuticals, Home & Other Personal Care) & Region – Forecast 2021 – 2031- Packaging plays a crucial role today and serves diverse purposes such as brand promotion and attracting customers for driving sales. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), these factors will enable laminated tubes sales growth at 6.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Laminated Tubes Market Landscape

Berry Global Group Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Huhtamäki Oyj

Albea S.A.

Tubopress Italia S.R.L

Perfektup Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

Hoffmann Neopac AG

Intrapac International Corporation

Alltub SAS

CTL-TH Packaging SL

Montebello Packaging Inc.

Lajovic Tuba D.O.O.

Tubapack A.S.

Pirlo GmbH & Co KG

Norway Pack AS

Asia Pacific Players

EPL Limited

Burhani Group of Industries

Antilla Propack Inc.

Auber Packaging Co., Ltd

Rego Packing (GZ) Industry Co., Ltd.

Premier Plus Co., Ltd.

NEUUV Pack (M) Sdn Bhd

ABDOS Lamitubes Private Limited

Kim Pai Lamitube Co., Ltd

Tubecon India LLP

“With increasing consumer focus on oral hygiene and a shift in preference towards visually appealing, hygienic, and premium quality cosmetic products are creating opportunities for laminated tubes market growth. These trends also are encouraging manufacturers to focus on innovations to offer more efficient packaging solutions,” says FMI analyst.

Laminated tubes are lightweight, hygienic, and tamper-resistant. The premium quality and smooth finish of these tubes makes them more attractive and noticeable. They also protect the content inside the tube from light, air, oxygen, moisture, UV rays, and a variety of bacterial infections.

They also act as a reliable seal to keep the contents free from spoilage, and dust particles, thus extending a product’s shelf life. The multilevel barrier of laminated tubes provides a protective layer and ensures greater longevity of the material.

Therefore, the rising awareness among consumers about health, hygiene, and willingness to purchase cost-effective, and attractive products will create opportunities for the laminated tubes market expansion.

Consumers are switching from rigid packaging such as plastic and aluminum packaging tubes to flexible laminated tube packaging. They mostly prefer hygienic, durable, and visually appealing product packaging that also offer high protection of the contents inside the tube.

Key Takeaways from Laminated Tubes Market

Laminated tubes are made from multiple layers of different materials of EVOH, aluminum, and plastic. Of these, the demand for aluminum barrier laminate (ABL) is highest. FMI also projects the ABL segment to account for 82.2% of the market by 2031.

The 50 to 100 ml capacity segment will account for 62.4% market share by 2031. These type of tubes are designed as a standard size preferred by the consumers, primarily used for cosmetics and oral care packaging

Stand-up caps are more preferred in the laminated tube and are expected to hold 45.1% of market share by 2031.

The oral care segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment, accounting for 45.3% of sales through the forecast period.

East Asia market is expected to show strong growth, rising at 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Demand in Beauty and Personal Care Industry to Increase

Consumers have become increasingly concerned about the quality and brand value of the cosmetics and personal care products they purchase. Willingness to spend on quality products with premium packaging that will prevent contamination of product packed inside and improve their shelf-life will increase laminated tubes application in the cosmetics sector.

The trend of glossy tubes with sophisticated metallic effects and intricate designs such as realistic photo prints, matte or glossy finishes will help laminated tubes to stand out in the competition.

Rising Intolerance towards the Use of Plastic Likely to Hamper the Market Growth

Concerns related to the environment due to the usage of plastic is negatively impacting the laminated tubes market. Various countries have imposed strict bans and stringent regulations to minimize plastic consumption.

For instance,

In March 2019, the European Parliament passed a law to ban single-use plastic. The law stressed the significant environmental, health, and economic impact of certain plastic products.

Plastic-waste dumping in the sea and landfills is the primary global environmental concern today. Many institutions, NGOs, and government authorities are encouraging plastic manufacturing companies to develop environment-friendly, bio-degradable, and recyclable packaging product solutions.

Laminated tubes are made by using multiple layers to protect the product against environmental conditions. They are not recyclable due to their multi-layer nature. Aluminum laminated tubes are recyclable, whereas plastic laminated tubes are not fully recyclable. Thus, the consumer’s awareness and consciousness towards purchasing eco-friendly products and the government ban on plastic consumption

