Green Tea Extracts Market Outlook Cover New Business Strategy with Upcoming Opportunity 2030

Green Tea Extracts: Market Outlook

Consumer trends that are forming growth pillars for green tea extract includes: functional food need for the hour, preference for mindful indulgence, conventionalism is new modern, and demand for cleaner and clearer ingredients.

Green tea is the most commonly consumed tea all around the globe. Like green tea, green tea extracts is also a great source of antioxidants.

A green tea leaf consists of four key epicatechin derivatives: epicatechin (EC), epigallocatechin (EGC), epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), and epicatechin gallate (ECG). These have been credited with a range of health benefits, from promoting liver brain and heart health to improving skin and even reducing risk of cancer.

Green tea extract is available in concentrated form of the beverage and is mostly used as supplements and in various other medical products.

Many studies have proven that green tea extract has ability to aid weight loss. In fact, many weight loss products list it as a key ingredient.

Moreover, the majority of green tea extract’s antioxidant content comprises of polyphenol antioxidants called catechins. Studies have proven that green tea extract increases the antioxidant capacity of the body and protects against oxidative stress.

Green Tea Extracts: Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing awareness about health consciousness, are expected to drive the growth of green tea extracts market in the forecast period.

The shifting focus towards use of natural ingredients is driving the global green tea extract market. Green tea extract is widely used in the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and also in the treatment of diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Moreover, the region is the leading producer and supplier of EGCG and other tea extracts to the U.S. and Europe market.

Lack of awareness about the medicinal benefits of green tea extracts in developing countries is a factor which is expected to hamper the growth of target market to a certain extent.

Global Green Tea Extracts: Key Players

Some of the key players manufacturing green tea extracts are as follows –

Tate & Lyle

DSM

BASF SE

Danone S.A.

Changsha Sunfull Bio-tech Co. Ltd

Blue California

Opportunities for Global Green Tea Extracts Market Participants:

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a major share in the target market over the forecast period and is expected to register highest CAGR. This is primarily due to, growing aging population, increasing awareness about medicinal aspects of green tea extract, and introduction of new innovative flavored green tea extract products.

Modern day consumers are demanding for out-of-the-box flavor and ingredient which are indulging yet matching healthy-eating expectations, this fact is fueling the market prospects for green tea extracts.

Manufacturers and brand owners are attracting consumers by scaling up their label game by introducing their products with health claims such as ”free from”, “Non-GMO”, ”99% organic”, “natural”, “minimally processed”, “Good for Heart”, “Fortified”, “Light”, and others.

These claims by manufacturers and brand owners of green tea and green tea extracts are used to take hold of the consumer sentiments and display their product’s uniqueness and health benefits.

The green tea extracts market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the green tea extracts market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product type, function, slide type, application, and motion.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis on:

Green tea extracts market segment

Green tea extracts market dynamics

Green tea extracts market size

Green tea extracts supply and demand

Current trends/issues/challenges pertaining to green tea extracts market

Competition landscape and emerging market participants in green tea extracts market

Technology related to production/processing of green tea extracts

Value chain analysis of the green tea extract market

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The green tea extracts market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases).

The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study.

By doing so, the Green Tea Extract Market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the Green Tea Extracts Market Report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the green tea extract market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the green tea extract market

Global Green Tea Extract: Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Tea polyphenols

Tea catechins

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG)

Caffeine

By Application Type

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

RTD Teas

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements

Energy Drinks

Others

Cosmetics

Others

