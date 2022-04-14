Tanzanian tour operators promote tourism in New York and Los Angeles now

Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO), the country’s leading members-only group advocating for over 300 private expert tour operators, will deploy a high-profile delegation to the USA this month, to showcase Tanzania’s rich cultural and wildlife heritage as well as introduce new opportunities for US investors.

The East African country, Tanzania is the home to the number one Safari destination in the World and houses four of the most coveted adventure destinations on earth: the Serengeti, Mount Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, and Ngorongoro Crater.

TATO’s mission, led by its Chairman, Dr. Wilbard Chambulo, will arrive in New York City on 18th April 2022, for the Premiere of Peter Greenberg’s latest feature film: Tanzania, The Royal Tour.

TATO delegation will continue out to California on 20th April 2022, to perpetuate its promotion of Tanzania as the best safari destination in the world as part of its grand campaign dubbed TATO Tourism Reboot program.

In support of President Her Excellency, Samia Suluhu Hassan’s initiatives to promote the destination Tanzania, TATO initiated a Tourism Reboot program with 7- and 10 days of Familiarization FAM trips designed for US travel trade to experience Tanzania and its beauties firsthand.

TATO’s primary mission is to support the vast membership of tour operators in Tanzania. Tour operators create and curate challenging expeditions out to the savannas of the Serengeti or coordinate complicated climbs up Mount Kilimanjaro.

Travel agents depend on tour operators all around the globe to provide safe, well-orchestrated journeys for their clients. TATO provides its members a platform to stay connected in a travel field that is also directly linked to the conservation of endangered wildlife, threatening climate change and cultural preservation.

In real terms, tourism in Tanzania creates 1.3 million jobs, and generates $2.6 billion annually, equivalent to 18 percent of the country’s GDP.

TATO’s visit to the USA is a multi-step effort to personally re-launch Tanzania’s incredible tourism trade, including safaris, climbs, trekking, diving, snorkeling, ballooning, horse riding, birding, chimp-tracking, anthropology, and research, to name a few.

To this effect, the TATO delegation will be meeting with investors in a variety of different business sectors. Tanzania is one of the few African countries eager to discuss new business ventures with entrepreneurial US investors who are looking to support and grow a vast number of export products within the country.

The TATO delegation is currently accepting a limited number of meetings while the delegation is in New York and Los Angeles. TATO’s objective is to facilitate connections between the growing numbers of entrepreneurial Tanzanian companies and serious US investors.

Among others, TATO will also address the economic impact on the country during COVID-19 by providing valuable updates and information on Tanzania’s safety features, wildlife concerns, and conservation efforts.

It is understood that Tanzania has relaxed its COVID-19 measures, dropping the requirement of a 72-hour negative RT PCR result and rapid antigen test for the fully vaccinated arrivals. Airlines flying to Tanzania are free to allow travelers who are fully vaccinated to board their flights without necessarily carrying a negative PCR result certificate with them.

Announcing the new measures, Tanzania’s Minister of Health Ms. Ummy Mwalimu said, however, that fully inoculated travelers from March 17th, 2022, are required to have a valid vaccination certificate with a QR code for verification upon arrival.

More importantly, TATO is providing an exciting new conduit for US investors to pick and choose emerging new Tanzanian businesses that would ordinarily not have access to the outside world let alone investors looking for projects to foster.

“TATO, for the first time, will send a high-profile delegation to the US between April 18th and 22nd, 2022 to promote Tanzania as a top-notch tourist destination. The delegation, among others, will engage TATO members who are based in the US to discuss a wide range of issues pertaining to Tanzania destination promotion and investment possibilities” said TATO CEO, Mr. Sirili Akko.

TATO CEO added: “We are confident in their ability to broaden the reach of our recovery strategy and help position Tanzania as a safe top-of-mind destination among American travelers as the world begins to travel again.”

Situated on the southern-eastern coast of Africa, below Kenya on the shores of the Indian Ocean, Tanzania is home to the greatest safari and adventure destinations on earth including Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa, and Serengeti National Park, one of the world’s largest and most coveted game reserves.

But Tanzania’s awe extends well beyond its spectacular wildlife and landscapes. From remote tropical beaches of Zanzibar to encounters with famous Maasai, Hadzabe, or Datooga tribes to strolls through flower-clad meadows at Kitulo National Park, Tanzania is truly filled with hidden gems just waiting to be discovered.

Tanzania Association of Tour Operators is a 39-year-old lobbying and advocacy agency for a multi-billion-dollar industry, with 300 plus members across the natural resources-rich East African country.

TATO represents a collective voice for private tour operators toward the common goal of improving the business climate in Tanzania.

The association also provides unparalleled networking opportunities for its members, allowing individuals tour operators or companies to connect with their peers, mentors, and other industry leaders and policymakers.