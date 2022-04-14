Cirrhosis Management Market By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2027

Cirrhosis causes the liver to shrink and harden which makes it difficult for the blood to flow into the portal vein in the liver .The liver becomes lumpy and hard, and will start to fail. Basically the liver is a hardy organ and has the ability to regenerate damaged cells. Cirrhosis develops in the liver when factors like chronic viral infections and alcohol are present for a long period of time. When this condition happens, the liver becomes scarred and injured. Scared liver cannot function properly which ultimately results in cirrhosis. The main causes of cirrhosis are excess alcohol consumption, hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

There are mainly two stages of cirrhosis: compensated and decompensated. In compensated cirrhosis, there are no signs of symptoms which means there is a still presence of healthy liver cells that can meet the body needs. Whereas, decompensated cirrhosis causes symptoms such as fluid will build up in the belly (ascites), toxins will build up in the blood causing confusion, occurrence of gallstones, etc. Chances of these problems can be reduced by keeping a healthy weight, eating a low fat diet, not smoking, sticking to the treatments, not drinking. Treatments like medications, regular doctor visits and lifestyle changes can sometimes prevent or delay the further damaging of the liver. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), cirrhosis is the 12th leading cause of death due to the diseases in the United States. Also it is estimated that cirrhosis occurs in 2 inpiduals per 100,000 inpiduals. Cirrhosis is more common in men than women.

Cirrhosis Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

The appropriate method for cirrhosis management is of major importance. Thus it is expected to be the prime factor driving growth of global cirrhosis management. Increasing prevalence of disease such as non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases is fueling the global cirrhosis management market growth. Moreover, the growing geriatric population has also lead to the significant addition in the global cirrhosis management market. However the lack of low treatment rate due to absence of signs and symptoms of cirrhosis are limiting the growth of global cirrhosis management market.

Cirrhosis Management Market: Overview

Based on the treatment type, the global cirrhosis management market is segmented into treating cirrhosis causes, symptomatic treatment, treatment to avoid complications and liver transplantation. Based on disease indication, the global cirrhosis management market is segmented into alcoholic liver cirrhosis and non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis. Based on end user, the global cirrhosis management market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes, dialysis centers, clinics and others.

Cirrhosis Management Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global cirrhosis management market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate global cirrhosis management market over the forecast period due to high prevalence of liver cirrhosis diseases. Western Europe is expected to be the second largest market for cirrhosis management.

Cirrhosis Management Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global cirrhosis management market include B. Braun Medical Inc., Alliancells Bioscience Corporation Limited, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Epic Research & Diagnostics, Inc., Theravance Biopharma R&D, Inc., NovaShunt AG among others

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Cirrhosis Management Market: Segmentation

The global cirrhosis management market is segmented on the basis of treatment, disease indication, end user and by geography:

Based on treatment Treating cirrhosis causes

Antiviral medications for Hepatitis B & C

Corticosteroids

Symptomatic Treatment

Analgesics

Treatment of Portal hypertension (beta blockers. NItrates)

Treatment of edema and ascites (diuretics, antibiotics)

Treatment to avoid complications

Banding procedures/Band Ligation of Varics

Dialysis

Treatment of Osteoporosis

Vaccination for Flu and other

Liver Transplantation

Based on Disease Indication Alcoholic Liver Cirrhosis

Non-alcoholic Liver Cirrhosis