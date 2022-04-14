Chromatography Software Market is estimated to increase at a steady CAGR of 7.8%, reaching US$ 1.1 Billion by 2032

[354 Pages Report] According to an analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the chromatography software market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2032, with an 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The adoption of chromatography software is due to an increase in the demand for chromatography techniques in research and development activities across several business verticals. For example, increased food safety rules and an increasing focus on pharmaceutical R&D contribute to the growing need for chromatography systems and software.

The expanding need for chromatography software is fuelled by increased pharmaceutical research activities, the rising prevalence of diseases requiring diagnosis and testing, and increased worries about food and safety pharmaceuticals.

Furthermore, due to the increased use of chromatography techniques to study medications and their usefulness as a treatment, the COVID-19 outbreak has boosted the demand for chromatography systems. As a result, the stock market has risen during the pandemic.

Remdesivir was measured in the blood plasma of a COVID-19 infected patient using liquid chromatography combined with mass spectrometry, according to a study published in June 2020.

The rising technological integration and automation in pharmaceutical R&D, forensic, and environmental testing rely on chromatographic systems and software for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.

The market’s expansion is being fueled by the increased usage of analytical software for optimizing laboratory automation and the development of intelligible software and adjustable interfaces for high accuracy and productivity.

The lack of a skilled laboratory crew for chromatography software handling, on the other hand, may have a negative impact on market growth.

Due to all the factors mentioned above, the chromatography software market is expected to reach US$ 790 Mn​ in 2028.

Key Takeaways:

In 2020, the integrated chromatography software category led the market, accounting for 76.5% of total revenue.

In 2020, the web and cloud-based software sector led the market, accounting for 72.1% of total revenue.

The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for 33.4% of total sales.

North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for 49.1% of total sales. The increased usage of technology in laboratory testing and policies that promote the deployment of these technologies to assure reliable results can be linked to the market's rise.

Competitive Landscape:

Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Axel Semrau, Shimadzu Corporation, Gilson Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are the leading participants in the chromatography software market.

To maximize revenue share and boost company growth, major market participants implement strategic formulations such as forward integration, new product development, geographic expansion, and research collaborations.

Recent Developments in the Chromatography Software Market:

The FDA will increase Waters Corporation Empower Chromatography Data Software (CDS) to assist its medical product testing labs throughout its five field science laboratories in January 2022. This deployment will strengthen the company’s existing product line and complement the chromatography data system’ s unique product portfolio, opening up new market opportunities for designing highly effective solutions for acquiring, processing, and reporting data from a wide range of measurement instruments.

(CDS) to assist its medical product testing labs throughout its five field science laboratories in January 2022. This deployment will strengthen the company’s existing product line and complement s unique product portfolio, opening up new market opportunities for designing highly effective solutions for acquiring, processing, and reporting data from a wide range of measurement instruments. Agilent Technologies released a new version of their chromatography data program in August 2018 that allows laboratories to upload documents in the Allotrope Data Format (ADF), an advanced standard developed by a group of pharmaceutical companies. The company achieved competitive advantage and strengthened its market position thanks to this strategic action.

Key Segments

By Device Type:

By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Web-based

Cloud-based

By Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Environmental Testing

Forensic Testing

Food & Beverages Industry

Others

By End Use: